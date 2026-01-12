Marshall transfer DT Sid Kaba commits to Minnesota

Minnesota has dipped back into the Marshall Thundering Herd’s outgoing transfer pool to land another defensive tackle.

After previously receiving a commitment from the projected one-tech Naquan Crowder earlier in the window and a commitment from FIU transfer Xion Coleman on Saturday, Minnesota picked up an additional commitment from Marshall transfer Sid Kaba.

Minnesota also added one of the top edge rushers in the transfer portal, Cal’s TJ Bush, to their defensive line this window.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Kaba just finished up his redshirt sophomore season with the Thundering Herd, recording 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, and half a sack in nine games played.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Kaba totaled 154 snaps for Marshall this season, while being graded out by PFF with a 72.3 overall defense grade, a 79.9 run defense grade, and a 54.1 pass rush grade. Kaba was credited with three pressures over 78 total pass-rushing snaps. Despite the overall lack of pressure from Kaba, he does possess quality upside as a pass rusher.

Kaba with Minnesota will project to a three-tech defensive tackle and will compete for playing time alongside Coleman, Jaylin Hicks, Theorin Randle, and Riley Sunram, among others.

