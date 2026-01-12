Skip to main content
Minnesota
Join Now

Marshall transfer DT Sid Kaba commits to Minnesota

IMG_3870by: Dylan Callaghan-Croley1 hour agoDylanCCOn3

Minnesota has dipped back into the Marshall Thundering Herd’s outgoing transfer pool to land another defensive tackle.

After previously receiving a commitment from the projected one-tech Naquan Crowder earlier in the window and a commitment from FIU transfer Xion Coleman on Saturday, Minnesota picked up an additional commitment from Marshall transfer Sid Kaba.

Minnesota also added one of the top edge rushers in the transfer portal, Cal’s TJ Bush, to their defensive line this window.

Minnesota fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off Gophers Nation now!

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Kaba just finished up his redshirt sophomore season with the Thundering Herd, recording 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, and half a sack in nine games played.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Kaba totaled 154 snaps for Marshall this season, while being graded out by PFF with a 72.3 overall defense grade, a 79.9 run defense grade, and a 54.1 pass rush grade. Kaba was credited with three pressures over 78 total pass-rushing snaps. Despite the overall lack of pressure from Kaba, he does possess quality upside as a pass rusher.

Kaba with Minnesota will project to a three-tech defensive tackle and will compete for playing time alongside Coleman, Jaylin Hicks, Theorin Randle, and Riley Sunram, among others.

MORE TO COME

PORTAL COMMITMENTS

PLAYERSCHOOLYEARS LEFT2025 SEASON STATSMORE ON TRANSFER
QB Michael MerdingerLiberty221-for-41, 350 yds, 1 TD; 19 att, 28 yds, 1 TDSTORY
RB Jaron ThomasVanderbilt42 carries, 15 yardsSTORY
OL Bennett WarrenTennessee3N/ASTORY
DT Naquan CrowderMarshall261 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sackSTORY
LB Andrew MarshallEastern Michigan161 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sackSTORY
WR Perry ThompsonAuburn217 receptions, 154 yardsSTORY
DB Parker KnutsonSW Minnesota State239 tackles, 8 INT, 6 PBUSTORY
CB Aydan WestMichigan State319 tackles, 1 PBUSTORY
CB Elisha WestMichigan State3NASTORY
Beckham SunderlandMichiganTBD47 touchbacks on 71 kickoffsSTORY
Mekhai SmithLehigh256 tackles, 4 INT, 7 PBUSTORY
P Zachary RobbinsUtah State310 touchbacks on 21 kickoffsSTORY
LB/EDGE TJ BushCalifornia140 tackles, 10 TFL, 5.5 sacksSTORY
TE Kaden HelmsOklahoma15 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TDSTORY
WR Noah JenningsCincinnati123 receptions, 323 yardsSTORY
WR Zion SteptoeTulsa121 receptions, 272 yardsSTORY
DT Sid KabaMarshall218 tackles, 3 TFL, 0.5 sack

2026 Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker

TRANSFER PORTAL DISCUSSION THREAD

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation

You may also like