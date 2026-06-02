Maryland WR Carlos Ferguson makes the call, commits to Minnesota
While you were asleep on Monday night, the Minnesota Golden Gophers earned another commitment coming out of their first big Summer Splash official visit weekend.
The latest commitment comes from McDonogh School (Baltimore, MD) three-star wide receiver Carlos Ferguson.
Ferguson is a consensus three-star prospect ranked by the Rivals Industry Rankings as the No. 781 player nationally, the No. 111 wide receiver, and a top-20 player in the state of Maryland. Rivals has Ferguson ranked as the No. 109 wide receiver and No. 18 in Maryland; 247 has him ranked as the No. 52 wide receiver and No. 10 player in Maryland.
Ferguson is coming off a 2025 junior season in which he recorded 59 receptions for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns. He recorded 100 receiving yards or more in four of those games, including three of his last four.
Ferguson committed to Minnesota over primarily Virginia Tech and Louisville, where he was set over both of the next two weekends. He also held offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
Ferguson is Minnesota’s 26th commitment overall in the 2027 recruiting class, including their fourth wide receiver commitment, joining in-state talent David Mack, Las Vegas standout Jayden Thomas, and Texas prospect Kevin Ferrygood.
Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown
By Position:
Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera
Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich
Wide Receiver (4): David Mack, Jayden Thomas, Kevin Ferrygood, Carlos Ferguson
Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen
Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe
EDGE (3): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Ma’atoe Moe
Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer
Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne
Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley
Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles
By State:
Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker
California (1): QB Furian Inferrera
Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe
Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota
Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley
Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt
Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas
Maryland (1): WR Carlos Ferguson
North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko
South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen
Tennessee (1): EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr
Texas (1): WR Kevin Ferrygood
Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe
Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell
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