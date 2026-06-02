Maryland WR Carlos Ferguson makes the call, commits to Minnesota

While you were asleep on Monday night, the Minnesota Golden Gophers earned another commitment coming out of their first big Summer Splash official visit weekend.

The latest commitment comes from McDonogh School (Baltimore, MD) three-star wide receiver Carlos Ferguson.

Ferguson is a consensus three-star prospect ranked by the Rivals Industry Rankings as the No. 781 player nationally, the No. 111 wide receiver, and a top-20 player in the state of Maryland. Rivals has Ferguson ranked as the No. 109 wide receiver and No. 18 in Maryland; 247 has him ranked as the No. 52 wide receiver and No. 10 player in Maryland.

Ferguson is coming off a 2025 junior season in which he recorded 59 receptions for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns. He recorded 100 receiving yards or more in four of those games, including three of his last four.

Ferguson committed to Minnesota over primarily Virginia Tech and Louisville, where he was set over both of the next two weekends. He also held offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

Ferguson is Minnesota’s 26th commitment overall in the 2027 recruiting class, including their fourth wide receiver commitment, joining in-state talent David Mack, Las Vegas standout Jayden Thomas, and Texas prospect Kevin Ferrygood.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (4): David Mack, Jayden Thomas, Kevin Ferrygood, Carlos Ferguson

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe

EDGE (3): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Ma’atoe Moe

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley

Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles

By State:

Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera

Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe

Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota

Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas

Maryland (1): WR Carlos Ferguson

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

Tennessee (1): EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr

Texas (1): WR Kevin Ferrygood

Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe

Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell

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