Matt Limegrover makes return to Minnesota coaching staff as assistant offensive line coach

A familiar face has returned to the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ coaching staff. On Friday, the program announced that former Gophers’ offensive line coach Matt Limegrover is returning to the program as an assistant offensive line coach under offensive line coach Brian Callahan.

Caleb Richardson will also be taking an increased role within the room after spending the 2025 season as a volunteer.

Limegrover returns to Minnesota after previously spending the 2011 through 2015 seasons with the program before coaching at Penn State from 2016 through 2019, Michigan as an analystin 2020, Arkansas State in 2021 and 2022, and most recently at Kent State for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

He has also spent time in his coaching career at Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois, Emporia State, and Ferris State. Most recently, Limegrover was serving as the owner and lead trainer of PA PRIME O-LINE ACADEMY, located outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Limegrover will be replacing former assistant offensive line coach James Bain.

Richardson, a volunteer assistant for Minnesota in 2025, will also be in the offensive line room. He also served as a graduate assistant at Northern Illinois from May 2023 through January 2025 and was an assistant coach at Sioux Falls from December 2022 through May 2023.

Minnesota’s offensive line in 2025 was a mixed bag of performance on the field. While the Gophers’ left side of the offensive line was rather strong, thanks to left tackle Nathan Roy and left guard Greg Johnson, the right side struggled mightily with transfers Marcellus Marshall and Dylan Ray both struggling to find their footing throughout the season.

This upcoming season, the Gophers return three offensive line starters in Roy, Johnson, and starting center Ashton Beers. Tony Nelson also returns after starting the final two games of the season at right guard, while the right tackle position will be a battle between the likes of Tennessee transfer Bennett Warren, redshirt senior Spencer Alvarez, and redshirt freshman Daniel Shipp.

Minnesota makes several other coaching changes official

Minnesota has also made several other coaching changes official.

The program officially announced on Friday that C.J. Robbins will be the program’s new defensive line coach after serving as the program’s Rush Ends coach in 2025.

They also announced the hires of Daniel Da Prato as the program’s special teams coordinator, Bobby April III as th the Rush Ends coach, Isaac Fruechte as the wide receivers coach, and Mohamed Ibrahim as the running backs coach.

Also joining the staff is Travis Moore as an assistant defensive line coach and Bryan Nardo as a senior defensive assistant.

