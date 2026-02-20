Medved: Crocker-Johnson out indefinitely, remainder of season likely in doubt

On Friday morning, Minnesota men’s basketball head coach Niko Medved delivered the unfortunate news to the Minnesota media gathered at Williams Arena that the Gophers’ starting forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson will be out indefinitely.

The news delivers another significant blow to Minnesota, which has already dealt with its fair share of injuries this season. The 6-foot-8 forward out of San Antonio has averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season across 24 games and 31.5 minutes per contest.

The update comes after Crocker-Johnson missed each of Minnesota’s last two games against Washington and Oregon with a foot injury. The injury was originally expected to be of a day-to-day nature, but further evaluation has led to Crocker-Johnson’s absence becoming long-term.

With just five games in 14 days remaining in the regular season for Minnesota and the Big Ten Tournament also on the horizon, Crocker-Johnson’s season could effectively be over.

“He’s out indefinitely,” Medved said when asked about Crocker-Johnson’s prognosis. “It’s something we really want to be careful with.”

Medved and his staff are not planning on the forward’s return this season.

“We’re just planning he’s not going to be back,” he said candidly. “We’ll see what happens, but that’s kind of the way we’re approaching it.”

The Gophers believe that the injury has been a lingering one, with the wear and tear of the season ultimately playing a major factor.

“I think it’s something that’s been lingering, but I think it just got worse,” Medved explained. “After Michigan State, it was barking pretty good. Still gave it a go against Maryland, but it just got to the point where it just couldn’t keep going.”

The latest injury leaves Medved nearly at a loss for words when it comes to the Gophers’ injury struggles.

“I’ve been through some seasons, but this is unprecedented,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

“It’s to the point where the guys just kind of laugh, almost, like this can’t really be real,” he continued to say regarding his locker room. “But it’s really amazing the way these guys have handled it. I mean their spirit and practice yesterday. It’s kind of inspiring, honestly, the way they just almost laugh it off and just come and give you everything they have.”

“I think from that standpoint, you’re trying to build a culture here and the way you want people to do things and forget everything else. They just really show me that every day.” want people to do things and forget everything else. They just really show me that every day.”

Minnesota will be back in action on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT when it hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Williams Arena.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation