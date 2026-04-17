Michigan center Malick Kordel commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have once again landed a transfer commitment from the national championship-winning Michigan Wolverines.

Just hours after picking up a commitment from wing Winters Grady, the Golden Gophers have added a commitment to their roster from Malick Kordel.

Kordel joins Grady, as well as Texas Tech transfer Nolan Graves, as transfers to commit to the Golden Gophers this week. This season as a freshman, Kordel appeared in 14 games for Michigan, totaling 58 minutes. He made 8-of-14 attempts on the season while also totaling 21 rebounds.

Kordel’s highest scoring output in his 14-game sample size this season was four points, doing so twice. Once again, Penn State and once against McNeese State. Both blowout wins for the Wolverines. He also had a three-point performance against Middle Tennessee State early in the season.

A native of Oberhausen, Germany, Kordel has the elite size that Minnesota has desperately needed at 7-foot-2. That being said, Kordel is still considered raw as a basketball player and far from a finished product. While he may see the court for the Gophers in 2026-27, it is much more likely to be in a reserve or limited role.

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