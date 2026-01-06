Michigan State CB Aydan West commits to Minnesota
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have continued to stay hot on the recruiting trail, landing Michigan State cornerback Aydan West, Gophers Nation has confirmed.
West and his brother Elisha West visited the Golden Gophers over the weekend. Elisha, a former Michigan State safety, has also committed to the program.
Aydan just finished up his true freshman season for the Spartans this fall, recording 19 tackles, including one tackle for loss and half a sack. He also had one pass breakup.
West was ranked as a three-star prospect in the transfer portal and a top-400 player available as well as a top-50 cornerback, according to On3.
With Minnesota, West projects to be an immediate impact contributor for the Gophers. While still young and needing time to refine parts of his game, the Maryland native should have the opportunity to earn the No. 2 starting spot at cornerback in spring and fall practices for Minnesota opposite of John Nestor.
Knutson is Minnesota’s eighth commitment out of the transfer portal, joining quarterback Michael Merdinger (Liberty), running back Jaron Thomas (Purdue), offensive linemen Bennett Warren (Tennessee), linebacker Andrew Marshall (Eastern Michigan), defensive tackle Naquan Crowder (Marshall), wide receiver Perry Thompson (Auburn), and defensive back Parker Knutson (Southwest Minnesota State)
PORTAL COMMITMENTS
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|YEARS LEFT
|2025 SEASON STATS
|MORE ON TRANSFER
|QB Michael Merdinger
|Liberty
|2
|21-for-41, 350 yds, 1 TD; 19 att, 28 yds, 1 TD
|STORY
|RB Jaron Thomas
|Vanderbilt
|4
|2 carries, 15 yards
|STORY
|OL Bennett Warren
|Tennessee
|3
|N/A
|STORY
|DT Naquan Crowder
|Marshall
|2
|61 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack
|STORY
|LB Andrew Marshall
|Eastern Michigan
|1
|61 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack
|STORY
|WR Perry Thompson
|Auburn
|2
|17 receptions, 154 yards
|STORY
|DB Parker Knutson
|SW Minnesota State
|2
|39 tackles, 8 INT, 6 PBU
|STORY
|CB Aydan West
|Michigan State
|3
|19 tackles, 1 PBU
ADDITIONAL MINNESOTA TRANSFER PORTAL LINKS
MINNESOTA FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER
OFFENSIVE HOT BOARD
TRANSFER PORTAL DISCUSSION THREAD
