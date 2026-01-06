Michigan State CB Aydan West commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have continued to stay hot on the recruiting trail, landing Michigan State cornerback Aydan West, Gophers Nation has confirmed.

West and his brother Elisha West visited the Golden Gophers over the weekend. Elisha, a former Michigan State safety, has also committed to the program.

Aydan just finished up his true freshman season for the Spartans this fall, recording 19 tackles, including one tackle for loss and half a sack. He also had one pass breakup.

West was ranked as a three-star prospect in the transfer portal and a top-400 player available as well as a top-50 cornerback, according to On3.

With Minnesota, West projects to be an immediate impact contributor for the Gophers. While still young and needing time to refine parts of his game, the Maryland native should have the opportunity to earn the No. 2 starting spot at cornerback in spring and fall practices for Minnesota opposite of John Nestor.

Knutson is Minnesota’s eighth commitment out of the transfer portal, joining quarterback Michael Merdinger (Liberty), running back Jaron Thomas (Purdue), offensive linemen Bennett Warren (Tennessee), linebacker Andrew Marshall (Eastern Michigan), defensive tackle Naquan Crowder (Marshall), wide receiver Perry Thompson (Auburn), and defensive back Parker Knutson (Southwest Minnesota State)

PORTAL COMMITMENTS

MINNESOTA FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER



OFFENSIVE HOT BOARD

DEFENSIVE HOT BOARD

TRANSFER PORTAL DISCUSSION THREAD

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation