Minnesota 2026 signee Howie Johnson finishes cycle as consensus four-star

Forest Lake Senior defensive lineman standout and Minnesota Golden Gophers class of 2026 signee Howie Johnson has finished the 2026 recruiting cycle as a consensus four-star prospect.

The 6-foot-4 defensive lineman on Monday was named a four-star prospect both by 247Sports and ESPN in their final ranking updates of the 2026 recruiting cycle.

After previously being named a four-star recruit by Rivals, ranked as the No. 272 player nationally, the No. 25 defensive lineman, and the top player in the state of Minnesota, Johnson was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 145 player nationally, the No. 20 defensive lineman, and the top player in the state.

ESPN ranks him slightly higher than Rivals at No. 254 overall, the No. 28 defensive lineman, and the No. 1 player in Minnesota.

Overall, the Rivals Industry Rankings ranks Johnson as a four-star prospect with a 92.38 rating as well as the No. 174 player nationally, the No. 19 defensive lineman, and the No. 1 player in the state.

Here’s what P.J. Fleck had to say about the Minnesota native on signing day in December.

“The number one player in the state of Minnesota, again, is a Gopher, Howie Johnson from Forest Lake High School in Forest Lake, Minnesota. Strong, tough, physical, nasty, high motor. This kid’s motor never, ever, ever shuts off. His violence, his how, perfectly fit what we’re doing with the Havoc defense. He was Minnesota Mr. Football Finalist, all-time leader in career tackles for a loss, 88, and sacks 20 in Minnesota. And career stats, 181 tackles, 88 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.”

Johnson is one of five Rivals Industry four-star prospects as he joins EDGE Aaden Aytch, tight end Roman Voss, wide receiver Quayd Hendryx, and running back Ryan Estrada.

