Minnesota targets ranked throughout newest Rivals300 update for the Class of 2027

On Monday, Rivals released its first updated rankings of the new year for the Class of 2027.

Notably, none of Minnesota’s three commitments are currently ranked inside the Rivals 300, with in-state defensive end Eli Diane dropping out of the rankings. However, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge defender is still a Rivals Industry four-star prospect. Notably, the Wayzata, Minnesota, standout missed most of his junior season with an injury.

With a healthy offseason and senior season, Diane could rise quickly later this year.

That being said, the newest ranking does feature numerous Minnesota targets in the class of 2027.

Notably, the top-ranked prospect from Minnesota in the rankings is Cretin-Derham Hall defensive end prospect C.J. Johnson.

The 6-foot-4 defensive end ranks as the No. 198 player nationally, the 19th-ranked edge defender. Also ranked inside the top-300 is Shakopee standout defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati. The 6-foot-2 defensive tackle ranks No. 213 nationally and the 27th-best defensive lineman.

Fellow Shakopee standout Blake Betton did not crack the top-300 but is now a four-star prospect according to Rivals. Minnesota quarterback offeree and Moorhead standout Jett Feeney is the No. 4 player in the state and the No. 25 quarterback nationally.

Below, you can find where other Minnesota top targets are ranked inside the latest Rivals 300.

Top Minnesota targets ranked inside the Rivals 300

LB Bryce Kish (Howell, MI) – No. 60 (official visit scheduled)

OT Jakari Lipsey (Kalamazoo, MI) – No. 95 (official visit scheduled)

TE Brooks Bakko (Kindred, ND) – No. 143

IOL Dominic Black (Tri-Village, OH) – No. 184

EDGE C.J. Johnson (Cretin-Derham Hall, MN) – No. 198

DL Nehemiah Ombati (Shakopee, MN) – No. 213

TE Drake Mikkelsen (Lennox, SD) – No. 229 (official visit scheduled)

TE Cooper Terwilliger (T.F. Riggs, SD) – No. 237

DL Luke Starcevic (Kindred, ND) – No. 249

OL Hunter Mallinger (Hamilton, WI) – No. 279

