Minnesota add depths to running back room in Purdue transfer Jaron Thomas

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added depth to their running back room on the first day of the transfer portal being opened.

Former four-star running back Jaron Thomas, a Purdue transfer, has committed to the Golden Gophers per On3’s Pete Nakos. He’ll bring four years of eligibility with him to Minneapolis.

Thomas, a former standout at Concord High School in Elkhart, Indiana, was ranked by On3 as a top-300 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. He committed to the Boilermakers out of high school over offers from Army, Ball State, Navy, and Western Michigan.

As a senior, Thomas ran for over 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns for Concord High School.

Thomas appeared in one game for Purdue during the 2025 season, totaling two carries for 15 yards.

Thomas joins a Minnesota running back room in 2026 that will be led by rising senior Darius Taylor, whose return was announced on Friday. The program is also expected to return redshirt senior A.J. Turner, who is coming off a season-ending injury last season.

The room will also see the return of redshirt freshmen Grant Washington and Xavier Ford. The program also added a trio of running backs to their roster via their 2026 recruiting class in four-star Ryan Estrada and three-stars Ezekiel Bates and Niko Castillo.

Entering the spring, Thomas will compete with Washington and Ford for Minnesota’s No. 2 spot on the depth chart while A.J. Turner continues to work his way back from injury. With no publicly known timeline on Turner’s recovery timeline, one of Thomas, Washington, Ford, or 2026 signee Ryan Estrada could enter the season as the Gophers’ No. 2 tailback.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation