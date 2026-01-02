Minnesota adds depth QB in Liberty transfer Michael Merdinger

The first commitment of the transfer portal cycle is in for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. On Friday afternoon, Liberty transfer Michael Merdinger committed to the Golden Gophers, according to On3’s Pet Nakos.

A Fort Lauderdale, Florida native, Merdinger joins the Gophers after spending one season with the Flames. In his lone season, Merdinger appeared in five games, completing 21-of-41 passing attempts for 350 yards and one touchdown. He also had 19 carries for 28 yards and a score.

Merdinger originally signed with the North Carolina Tar Heels out of Cardinal Gibbons High School as a three-star prospect. He appeared in the Tar Heels’ 2024 Fenway Bowl appearance against UConn, completing 9-of-12 passing attempts for 86 yards.

The Gophers notably offered Merdinger as a high school prospect, with Greg Harbaugh Jr. serving as his primary recruiter.

With Minnesota, Merdinger will serve as a potential project and depth piece for the Gophers’ quarterback room while likely pushing Max Shikenjanski as the program’s backup quarterback behind starter Drake Lindsey.

Minnesota this offseason will lose at least two quarterbacks, as redshirt senior Emmett Morehead is out of eligibility while freshman Jackson Kollock has already entered the portal. The Gophers signed a pair of signal callers in their 2026 recruiting class: three-star Owen Lansu and three-star Brady Palmer.

