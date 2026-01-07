Minnesota adds disruptive edge defender in California's TJ Bush

Minnesota wasn’t in desperate need of another edge rusher, but they decided to pick up another in the transfer portal anyway, and it’s a big one. On Wednesday morning, California linebacker/edge rusher TJ Bush signed with the Golden Gophers, per ESPN’s Max Olson.

As previously reported on Gophers Nation, Bush visited Minnesota on Tuesday, leading to his decision.

Bush comes to the Twin Cities after one season with the Golden Bears, in which he recorded 40 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. For his career, which began with the Liberty Flames, Bush has totaled 130 tackles, 27.0 tackles for loss, and 13.0 sacks.

Pro Football Focus credited Bush with 33 total quarterback pressures for the 2025 season, including 21 quarries, seven hits, and five sacks. He is considered to be a quality run defender and a strong tackler as well, while also showing the ability to drop into coverage and hold his own.

He’ll join a Minnesota pass rush that includes Anthony Smith, Karter Menz, and Jaxon Howard, who were Minnesota’s top three sack getters in 2025. Combined, Smith, Menz, and Howard totaled 32 tackles for loss and 23 sacks this past season.

Bush will have one year of eligibility remaining for the Golden Gophers.

With Minnesota, Bush won’t necessarily have a starting role for the Golden Gophers, but the Gophers will surely make sure that he gets onto the field. Anthony Smith, over the past two seasons, has barely left the field. In 2025, he played 610 of 749 total possible snaps.

Now with Bush in the fold, the Gophers are going to be able to rotate Smith off the field more, keeping him fresher and healthier as the season progresses. That extra rest is only going to benefit Smith and the Gophers, especially when you’re able to replace him with a disruptive edge rusher such as TJ Bush.

Bush should also have the flexibility to play either the traditional defensive end position or the rush end position, so expect Danny Collins to move him around next season.

