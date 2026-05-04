Minnesota adds fifth transfer in Villanova's Malachi Palmer

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added another transfer portal commitment to their roster for the 2026-27 season.

On Sunday evening, Villanova transfer guard Malachi Palmer committed to the Golden Gophers, On3’s Joe Tipton reported.

The rising junior played in 33 games for Villanova this past season, averaging 4.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. He previously spent one season at the University of Maryland, playing in 22 games, averaging 1.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists.

Notably, Palmer did shoot well from the floor this year for the Wildcats, shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.9% from three-point range. He was also a 76.2% free-throw shooter.

Palmer is originally a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, playing his high school basketball at Central Dauphin High School in Pennsylvania, Hillcrest Prep in Arizona, and Mt. Zion Prep in Maryland.

Palmer joins Kyan Evans, Nolan Groves, Winters Grady, and Malick Kordel in the program’s transfer portal class.

MORE TO COME

Villanova transfer guard Malachi Palmer has committed to Minnesota, source told @On3.



The 6-6 sophomore scored 15 points against Seton Hall this season and reached double figures in six games on the year.https://t.co/ZKra1BWZjA pic.twitter.com/ViHwHnP3A6 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 4, 2026

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