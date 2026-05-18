Minnesota adds local talent Blake Nixon to 2026-27 roster

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball program has added local talent, Blake Nixon Jr., a standout at Holy Angels, as well as the Hoops Habits Elite AAU program to the program’s roster for the 2026-27 season.

Nixon Jr. is a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 19.8 points a junior for Holy Angels while shooting 43% from the field and 91% from the free-throw line. He also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game that season.

Unfortunately for Nixon, his senior season and recruitment were generally cut short after 12 games due to a knee injury. In his 12 games played, he averaged 16.9 points while shooting 44% from the field.

Nixon is notably the Gophers 15th-man for the 2026-27 season, officially rounding out their roster for next season.

Minnesota 2026-27 Roster

Guards: Kyan Evans, Isaac Asuma, Max Lorenson, Malachi Palmer, Kai Shinholster, Cedric Tomes, Blake Nixon

Wings: Bobby Durkin, Winters Grady, Nolan Groves

Forwards/Bigs: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Grayson Grove, Malick Kordel, Nolen Anderson, Chadrack Mpoyi

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