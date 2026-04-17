Minnesota adds Michigan transfer wing Winters Grady

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball program has made its second portal addition.

On Friday afternoon, Michigan forward transfer Winters Grady announced his decision to be a Golden Gopher. He joins Texas Tech transfer Nolan Groves as a transfer to commit to the Gophers.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward/guard out of Lake Oswego played in nine games for Michigan this past season, totaling 26 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He was lost late in the season with an injury that forced him out of the last two months of action for the Wolverines.

Grady, while seeing only limited time on the court, served primarily as a three-point shooter, with 19 of his 20 shot attempts coming from beyond the arc. He made 6-of-19 attempts while making one mid-range shot as well. He also served almost entirely as a spot-up shooter with limited ball handling.

Defensively, Grady’s playing time didn’t allow him to showcase too much of his defensive prowess, though he did show himself to be a strong rebounder on the defensive side of the court while also racking up a decent 2.0% steal percentage.

As a high school prospect, Grady was a consensus four-star top-100 prospect, being ranked as high as No. 41 by Rivals and No. 67 by On3.

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