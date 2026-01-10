Minnesota adds third portal wide receiver in Tulsa's Zion Steptoe

The Minnesota Golden Gophers entered the transfer portal window with a need to add experienced wide receivers to their wide receiver room. They’ve succeeded in doing just that.

On Saturday morning, the Gophers added a third wide receiver to their transfer portal class, picking up a commitment from Tulsa wide receiver Zion Steptoe. The Frisco, Texas native comes to the Twin Cities with one year of eligibility remaining and is also returning to the Big Ten after starting his collegiate career with the Purdue Boilermakers.

He joins Auburn transfer Perry Thompson and Cincinnati transfer Noah Jennings as wide receivers to commit to the Gophers out of the portal.

Steptoe brings to Minnesota 35 games of experience, which have resulted in 36 career receptions for 475 yards, an average of 13.2 yards per reception, all coming over the past two seasons at Tulsa.

In 2025, Steptoe recorded 21 receptions for 272 yards while also recording seven carries for 65 yards.

Notably, Steptoe had a 61.1 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus for his 2025 season. Possessing terrific hands, Septoe is a reliable pass catcher with just two drops across 71 career targets.

While Steptoe doesn’t have a long history of production, he will bring plenty of potential for a fifth-year senior. The Tulsa transfer is an elite athlete with a 1.43 10-yard split as well as a 40.9″ vertical. The athleticism has never been a problem for Steptoe. With that speed and athleticism, Steptoe will give Minnesota a strong vertical presence in their passing attack.

Last season, his average depth of target was 17.2 yards. For the Gophers, their leader among regularly used wide receivers in the ADOT department was Jalen Smith at 12.9, Javon Tracy not too far behind at 12.4.

Minnesota hasn’t had a starter or rotational wide receiver with an ADOT of over 15.0 since 2022, when Dylan Wright averaged 16.5 yards.

Steptoe will join the Gophers’ wide receiver room later this month, which is now led by new wide receivers coach Isaac Fruechte, and will have an opportunity to carve out a role in the program’s wide receiver rotation alongside the previously mentioned Thompson and jennings as well as key returnees from 2025 in Javon Tracy and Jalen Smith.

