Minnesota adds to specialist room with punter Zachary Robbins

The Minnesota Golden Gophers added a second specialist to their roster on Tuesday evening as Utah State punter transfer Zachary Robbins committed to the Golden Gophers.

Robbins comes to the Twin Cities after spending one season with Utah State, appearing in five games as a kickoff specialist with 21 kickoff attempts, averaging 62.2 yards per kickoff with 10 touchbacks.

A native of Payson, Utah, Robbins was considered one of the top puners and kickers coming out of high school as part of the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Here’s what Chris Sailer had to say about Robbins as a prep prospect. Please note that the scouting report is over a year old at this point.

“Zachary is arguably one of the strongest and most talented punters to ever come through the PuntFactory and Chris Sailer Kicking. He is powerful, hits a huge ball and what he lacks in consistency he can make up with in raw power. At the recent Spring UT PuntFactory Camp Zachary won Overall Champion and was totally dominant all day. During training at camp Zachary hit balls of 57 4.72, 52 4.6, 48 4.92 and 48 4.97. He also had a string of 5.0+ balls going directionally with his best balls going 50 5.13, 55 5.16 and 57 4.81 all directional right. His charting was even more impressive. Zachary averaged 56.6 yards per punt with an average hang time of 4.62. his best punts were 60 4.75, 61 4.5 and 59 5.12. His best ball of the day however was during competitiong where hehit a 60 5.56. Zachary will be a top collegiate punter very soon.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Minnesota added Michigan kickoff specialist Beckham Sunderland to its roster. The Golden Gophers are currently set to have just one place kicker on their 2026 roster in redshirt freshman Daniel Jackson. They’ll have a pair of punters in Tom Weston and Luke Ryerse as well as a pair of long snappers in Alan Soukup and Jacob Lutz.

