Minnesota agrees to naming rights deal with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota for Williams Arena

Out with the old and in with the new.

In the latest example of a changing landscape in college sports, Williams Arena is no more. Well, at least in name.

On Friday, the University of Minnesota officially announced that Williams Arena has a new name.

The Barn by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

The announcement comes after the university agreed to a 10-year deal worth $17 million, according to the Pioneer Press. Roughly $1.7 million per year.

The deal is in line with others across college basketball, including a 10-year, $20 million ($2m per year) deal that the University of Tennessee signed with Food City, and a 15-year, $27.7 million ($1.85m per year) deal that Arizona signed with Alkeme Insurance.

“For many years, Blue Cross and the University of Minnesota have played complementary roles in serving the people of this state — the University through its leadership in education, research and public service, and Blue Cross through its mission-driven commitment to improving health across every community,” Blue Cross President and CEO , Dana Erickson said. “As we look ahead, we’re proud to strengthen this enduring relationship and find new ways to come together to advance the health and wellbeing of all Minnesotans.”

“We are grateful to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota for their collaboration and support,” Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle said in a press release. “The Barn is one of the most historic and well-known venues in all of college sports, and we are excited for this partnership and the positive impact it will have on the entire state.”