The field is set: Minnesota enters Big Ten Tournament as No. 11 seed

The field is officially set, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will enter the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 11 seed with a 15-16 record, including 8-12 in conference play.

The Gophers’ first matchup of the tournament will be against No. 14 Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights and Gophers will tip off on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. with the game televised on BTN.

The game is one of four scheduled for Wednesday, as either No. 17 Maryland or No. 16 Oregon will face No. 9 Iowa at 11:00 a.m., No. 13 USC will play No. 12 Washington at 5:30 p.m., and either Penn State or Northwestern will face No. 10 Indiana at 5:30 p.m.

The matchup will be a rematch of a February 21 matchup that saw the Golden Gophers defeat the Scarlet Knights 80-61 at Williams Arena. In that game, Cade Tyson scored 27 points and recorded 10 rebounds while Langston Reynolds recorded a game high nine assists.

Minnesota will enter the conference tournament winners of four of their last six games, doing so with just a six-man rotation after losing forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson in mid-February. The Golden Gophers finished their regular season on Saturday evening with a 67-66 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

Rutgers enters the Big Ten Tournament 13-18 overall and 6-14 in the Big Ten. Notably, the Scarlet Knights won four of their last seven games of the season, however, all four wins came against the Big Ten’s two worst teams record wise in Penn State and Maryland.

If the Gophers defeat Rutgers, they’ll move onto place No. 6 UCLA on Thrusday evening.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation