Four takeaways from Minnesota's 61-44 win over the Oregon Ducks

The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up another win on Tuesday away from Williams Arena, defeating the Oregon Ducks 61-44 in Eugene. The win marks Minnesota’s 12th of the season and fifth in Big Ten play, improving its record to 12-14 overall and 5-10 in conference action.

Below, Gophers Nation offers a handful of takeaways from the win.

Late-night start has both offenses getting off to slow starts

While it may not have been a terribly late start locally, the 9:30 p.m. CT tip time showed early, as both offenses sleepwalked through the first 20 minutes Tuesday night.

Minnesota shot just 9-for-30 from the field in the opening half, including 3-of-14 from beyond the arc, and went into the locker room with 22 points.

Oregon wasn’t much better. The Ducks finished 7-of-23 from the field and 1-of-12 from deep. Neither team generated much at the free-throw line, combining for just four total attempts.

Gophers guard Isaac Asuma led all scorers with 10 points, shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range.

Grayson Grove and Bobby Durkin lead the Gophers in the second half

Minnesota star forward Cade Tyson didn’t have a terrible game, but he finished with just 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field.

With Tyson not at his best, the Gophers — operating with a shortened bench — needed the rest of the starting lineup to step up Tuesday night. In the second half, they received strong contributions from two unlikely sources.

Redshirt freshman forward Grayson Grove, starting in place of the injured Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, delivered a tremendous second half. Grove scored 12 points, making all four of his field-goal attempts, including one from three-point range.

He also added three rebounds and three steals in 19 second-half minutes while posting a team-high plus-minus of 19.

Durkin finished with nine points, making 3-of-6 attempts, all from beyond the arc. He added two rebounds, one assist, and one steal over the final 20 minutes.

In a season in which Minnesota’s depth has often been a question mark, Tuesday’s performance was a breath of fresh air.

Minnesota closes out game in impressive fashion

Minnesota fans don’t have to be told that one of the Gophers’ biggest issues this season has been closing out games. But like their issues with depth scoring, that was not an issue on Tuesday night.

The Gophers did an excellent job against Oregon when it came to closing the door and preventing a comeback.

While the Gophers did see the Ducks outscore them 13-4 to take a 30-29 lead coming out of halftime, including a 9-0 run, the Golden Gophers immediately responded with a 7-0 run of their own. That 7-0 run turned a one-point deficit into a six-point lead, and the Gophers from there never looked back.

Oregon narrowed the lead to three with 8:12 remaining, but Minnesota dominated from there.

Over the final eight minutes, the Gophers scored 25 of the game’s final 29 points, including a 12-0 run over a three-and-a-half-minute span that turned a 52-42 lead into a 61-42 advantage.

Going forward for Minnesota basketball

Five games remain on the docket for the Golden Gophers, starting with a matchup at home on Saturday against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers represents Minnesota’s best chance at another win this season. The Scarlet Knights have struggled from start to finish and are currently ranked outside the top 150 in the KenPom rankings.

In a drastic change, however, the Gophers’ opponent immediately after Rutgers is the top-ranked team in the nation, the Michigan Wolverines. Minnesota will then close the regular season against three teams ranked inside the top 70 in KenPom: UCLA (No. 43), Indiana (No. 38), and Northwestern (No. 69). It will be a challenging finish for the Gophers as they look to build momentum ahead of the Big Ten Tournament.

In a drastic change, however, the Gophers’ opponent right after the Scarlet Knights is the top-ranked team in the nation, the Michigan Wolverines. The Gophers will then finish the season against three teams ranked No. 70 or higher in KenPom: UCLA (No. 43), Indiana (No. 38), and Northwestern (No. 69). It will be a challenging finish for the Gophers as they look to build momentum ahead of the Big Ten Tournament.

Quick Hitters

— The Golden Gophers had four players with 36 or more minutes in the game, with Cade Tyson playing 40, Grayson Grove with 38, Bobby Durkin with 37, and Isaac Asuma with 36.

— Minnesota after struggling in the first half found its groove as the second half progressed, shooting 52.0% ovrall includign 40% from three-point range. They also made 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch.

— The Gophers were strong on the glass throughout the win and outrebounded Oregon 38-28, including 17-12 in the second half. The Gophers had 13 offensive rebounds in the game, five of which came from Grayson Grove.

— Key Oregon guard Takai Simpkins, who was averaging 13 points per game this season was kept completely quiet on Tuesday night. Simpkins was 0-for-10 from the field, including 0-for-5 from three-point range. The Gophers completely frustrated the Elon transfer. Notably, it’s just the second time in 81 career games that Simpkins was kept scoreless.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation