Four takeaways from Minnesota's blowout 80-61 win over Rutgers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have won back-to-back games for the first time since January 3 and January 6. On Saturday afternoon, the Gophers cruised to an 80-61 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Williams Arena.

The win gives the Gophers their 13th victory of the season, improving their record to 13-14. It was also their sixth win in Big Ten play, pushing their record to 6-10 in conference play. Below, Gophers Nation goes over four takeaways from the win.

1. A dream offensive day

Niko Medved couldn’t have asked for much more offensively. The Gophers shot 60% from the field, making 30-of-50 attempts, including 15-of-26 from three-point range, a 57.7% make rate, while also totaling 23 assists on their 30 makes.

The Gophers were able to post those numbers despite getting off to a slow start in the win. Over the opening five minutes of play, the Gophers were 0-for-5 from the field, including 0-for-4 from three-point range. A Langston Reynolds layup got the ball rolling for Minnesota, and they never looked back from there.

After the Reynolds’ basket, the Gophers finished the first half, making 12 of their 17 shots to head into halftime ahead 36-23. They finished the first half with 56.5% shooting. In the second half, they continued to have the hot hand, shooting 63.0% over the final 20 minutes, making 17 of 27 attempts from the field and 9 of 14 from three-point range. Of 17 second-half makes, the Gophers had 12 assists.

Notably, the Gophers were strong in the paint in the game, outscoring Rutgers 28-24 while also scoring 11 points off seven Scarlet Knights’ turnovers.

2. Cade Tyson explodes for 27 points

It was a huge day for Cade Tyson. The Gophers’ senior forward had 27 points in the win, shooting 10-of-18 from the field, including a terrific 7-of-9 from three-point range.

He also had 10 rebounds in the win, making his second double-double of the season. He previously had 38 points and 11 rebounds against Texas Southern back on December 14, an 89-53 win for the Gophers.

After 11 points in the first half, Tyson took over the game in the second half with 16 points, shouldering a heavy share of Minnesota’s second-half offense.

After not recording a 20-point scoring effort from January 9 through February 8, Tyson has reemerged as the offensive dynamo that he was through much of the early parts of the season. His reemergence in that regard has been huge for the Gophers over their last three games as they learn to survive without Jaylen Crocker-Johnson.

3. Grayson Grove finding confidence and making a big impact

We discussed yesterday about how important the last five games of the season would be for Gophers redshirt freshman Grayson Grove. With Crocker-Johnson out, how would Grove step up for the Gophers?

To follow up a 13-point performance against Oregon on Tuesday, Grove had another strong effort against Rutgers, recording 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He also had one block in the win. He finished the day with an efficiency rating of 22, which was the third best of any Gopher behind Cade Tyson (27) and Langston Reynolds (25).

Grove also recorded Minnesota’s best defensive rating of the day at 96. The next closest Gopher was Cade Tyson with a 102.6 rating. Grove also recorded a stop percentage of 82.7. While it’s only beena. A handful of opportunities, Grove continues to have strong on-court indicators of his potential impact.

4. Culture and buy-in

Without going too deep into this respective takeaways article, what Saturday’s win showed the most, in my opinion, was the buy-in and culture that Niko Medved has established inside his locker room. The Gophers are down to a six-man rotation and in the win, saw all four starters play 36 minutes or more, for a second-straight game.

The Gophers have dealt with injuries all season, and not many would blame them if they chose to just mail it in over the remainder of the season. But instead, Niko Medved’s squad has stepped up to the challenge; they’re not intimidated by what has been presented to them here over the final weeks of the season.

That type of buy-in is a testament to Medved and his staff. It’s hard to say what the remaining four regular season games will play out for the Gophers, but there’s little doubt at this point that the Gophers are not going to be out there, giving it their all. The only question down the stretch is whether the fatigue that comes with playing a short bench for an extended period of time will ultimately hinder the Gophers.

