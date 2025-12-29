Minnesota basketball the latest program to offer Wisconsin guard Jalen Brown

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are the latest program to offer 2027 Wauwatosa West shooting guard Jalen Brown. The Golden Gophers offered the 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard on Sunday evening.

Brown is ranked in the Rivals Industry Rankings as a three-star prospect and top-100 player nationally, ranked as the No. 20 shooting guard and the No. 4 player in the state of Wisconsin.

The Gophers join a growing list of programs to offer Brown, which includes Northern Illinois, Arizona State, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Alabama A&M, Wisconsin, Central Michigan, Georgetown, Nebraska, Washington, Indiana, and California.

Brown has been a frequent visitor to Wisconsin during his recruitment, and the in-state Badgers are certainly a name to keep a close eye on. Indiana and Nebraska appear to be strong contenders as well for Brown, while other programs, including Kentucky, are continuing to evaluate the Wisconsin native.

After a great conversation with Head Coach Niko Medved, I am blessed to receive a division 1 offer from the University of Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/DWGH3y64mn — Jalen Brown (@Jalenbrown_35) December 28, 2025

Last season for Wauwatosa West High School, Brown averaged 22.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

Minnesota, so far in the 2027 recruiting cycle, has not extended too many offers, with just four players claiming offers from Niko Medved’s staff, including Texas point guard Chase Richardson, and in-state standout Baboucarr Ann, whom the program has showed consistenly strong interest in.

They have also offered Cretin Derham Hall standout Ty Schlagel, who committed to Nebraska in October over Minnesota and Wisconsin.

2027 Jalen Brown highlights with @klpower5 at NY2LA Swish N Dish!👀🔥 @Jalenbrown_35 pic.twitter.com/6cwzmgdu9b — NY2LA SPORTS (@ny2lasports) April 8, 2025

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation