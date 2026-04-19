Minnesota continues hot recruiting stretch with commitment from OL Will Clausen

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have continued their hot recruiting stretch by adding a commitment from Prairie (IA) offensive tackle Will Clausen. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle announced his decision on Sunday afternoon.

Clausen committed to the Gophers over offers from Baylor, Kansas, North Dakota State, and Oklahoma State, among others.

Clausen picked up an offer from the Golden Gophers in February before making his way to the Twin Cities this spring in March for a two-day visit. The visit only strengthened the Gophers’ lead for Clausen, and now, the Nebraska legacy is ready to be a Gopher.

“Speaking with Coach (Brian) Callahan, I gained valuable insights into Minnesota’s offensive scheme and his personal philosophy regarding the offensive line,” Clausen told Gophers Nation in March. “He expressed his desire to be the best teacher I could have in college, and he demonstrated his commitment through his offensive line during the meetings. He conveyed that there is a clear plan for me if I choose to join.”

Head coach P.J. Fleck also made a strong impression on Clausen throughout the visit.

“He let me know about his high level of interest in me,” Clausen noted. “He FaceTimed my mom to let her know, which was awesome of him. We spoke about leadership and how the main pillars he found were: 1. Authenticity, 2. Defining it (a positive influence on others) 3. The need to listen, look, and lift up, and then we spoke about how true leadership is loud.”

Clausen becomes the 10th commitment for the Golden Gophers and their first offensive line commitment. He joins quarterbacks Jett Feeney and Furian Inferrera on the offensive side of the ball, as well as running back commits Taye Reich and Greg Hargrow, wide receiver David Mack, and tight ends Drake Mikkelsen and Brooks Bakko. Defensively, the Gophers hold a pair of commitments from in-state standouts Eli Diane and Gage Gayer.

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