Minnesota schedules exhibition matchup with Creighton

The Minnesota men’s basketball program has added a high-quality exhibition matchup to its 2026-27 preseason schedule.

On Tuesday, the Creighton Bluejays announced their 2026-27 non-conference schedule. Among the games announced by the Big East program was a pair of exhibition games, including an October 23 matchup against the Golden Gophers in Omaha.

The Blue Jays are entering their first season under head coach Alan Huss, who previously was the head coach at High Point in 2023-24 and 2024-25, leading the Panthers to a combined 56-15 record over his two seasons. He then coached under now-former Creighton head coach Greg McDermott for the 2025-26 season.

While the matchup is only an exhibition, it is worth noting that last season, the Blue Jays were 16-18 overall, including 10-6 at home and 6-5 in non-conference matchups.

Minnesota and Creighton have played each other 11 times in the regular season, but have not met since the 1996 season, when Minnesota won 64-63 on November 30.

Last season, Minnesota played a pair of exhibition games against North Dakota State and North Dakota at Williams Arena.

Minnesota is entering its second season under head coach Niko Medved after a 15-18 season in 2025-26.

This offseason, the Golden Gophers brought in five transfers: guard Kyan Evans (North Carolina), center Malick Kordel (Michigan), guard Malachi Palmer (Villanova), guard Nolan Groves (Texas Tech), and wing Winters Grady (Michigan).

All five transfers are expected to play roles within this year’s rotation as the Gophers look to improve upon last year’s record while also having to replace a pair of key talents in Cade Tyson and Langston Reynolds who both exhausted their eligibility this past season.

Minnesota will look towards returning starters Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Isaac Asuma to assume key scoring roles offensively in the process.

Minnesota’s 2026-27 regular season is currently expected to begin on November 2 against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Williams Arena.

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