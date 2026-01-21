Minnesota drops fourth straight, falls to Ohio State 82-74 in overtime

The Minnesota Golden Gophers overcame slow starts in both the first and second halves to force overtime against Ohio State on Tuesday evening in Columbus, but couldn’t do so for a third time, falling to the Buckeyes 82-74 in overtime.

The loss is Minnesota’s fourth straight, dropping its overall record to 10-9, including 3-5 in conference play.

Minnesota was led by forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, who recorded his third straight 20-plus point performance with 26 points on an efficient 11-of-19 from the field, including 7-of-11 in the second half. Cade Tyson contributed 15 points in the losing effort, while Langston Reynolds and Isaac Asuma each scored 12 points for the Gophers.

Minnesota struggled out of the gate, finding itself in a 10-0 hole within the first four minutes thanks to five points from John Mobley Jr., who led the Buckeyes with 26 points.

The Gophers also struggled to contain Bruce Thornton, who finished with 23 points. Devin Royal added 16 points, while Christop Tilly scored 11.

After trailing 10-0 early, the Gophers scored 16 of the next 18 points to take a 16-12 lead at the 11:36 mark before Ohio State answered with a 10-2 run to reclaim a 22-18 advantage.

Minnesota claimed the lead once more thanks to a pair of Reynolds free throws at the 4:38 mark, but the lead was short-lived as Ohio State took it back less than 30 seconds later on a Thornton jumper.

Ohio State led 31-28 at the intermission.

The opening minutes of the second half were déjà vu for Minnesota, as Ohio State grew its three-point halftime lead into a 41-30 advantage with a 10-2 run. The resilient Gophers responded quickly.

After trailing 43-33 with 16:06 remaining, Minnesota embarked on a 10-0 run that included back-to-back three-pointers from Asuma and Tyson. Tyson added a pair of free throws later in the run, tying the game at 43-43 with 11:26 remaining.

A Mobley three-pointer just over a minute and a half later put Ohio State back ahead 46-43 before the Gophers answered with a 7-0 run in less than 80 seconds to take a 50-46 lead with 8:04 remaining. Asuma scored five of his 12 points during the run.

The remainder of the second half featured back-and-forth action, with neither side able to string together more than two consecutive baskets.

With under a minute to play, Thornton converted an and-one to give Ohio State a 67-65 lead before Crocker-Johnson answered with a layup to tie the game at 67-67 with 40 seconds remaining.

Both teams had chances in the final 30 seconds but were unable to convert, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, Ohio State struck first on a Royal jumper before Crocker-Johnson tied it a minute later with a jumper of his own. From there, the Buckeyes took control, scoring seven of the next nine points to build a 76-71 lead with 1:49 remaining.

Minnesota cut the deficit to three on a Crocker-Johnson layup with 1:33 remaining, but that was as close as it would get. Ohio State closed the game at the free-throw line to seal the 82-74 win.

