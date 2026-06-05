Minnesota EDGE target Cameron Saunders sets commitment date

Minnesota EDGE target Cameron Saunders (Valley Christian – San Jose, CA) has set his commitment date.

First reported by Leyton Roberts, Saunders will be making his decision on June 9 between the four finalists of Minnesota, Arizona State, Cal, and Utah.

The decision will come just a little over a week after Saunders completed an official visit to the Twin Cities. One that he was thoroughly impressed by.

“The official was very good in all ways,” Saunders told Rivals’ Brandon Huffman. “What stood out was how much the coaches genuinely care about the players and all their energy.”

The official visit was notably the second of two official visits for Saunders, as he visited Arizona State at the beginning of May. He was scheduled to make trips to Utah and Cal on the June 12 and June 18 weekends, but those visits now look unlikely, barring a decision to be a Ute or Golden Bear.

Previously, Arizona State was thought to be the potential leader for Saunders, especially after a strong official visit at the start of last month.

Minnesota currently has a trio of EDGE rusher commitments from Wayzata (Plymouth, MN) standout Eli Diane, Newark (Newark, OH) talent Roy Price, and Jackson Christian (Jackson, TN) prospect Kelsey Rose Jr.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation