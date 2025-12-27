Minnesota expected to hire Stanford DC Bobby April III as next rush ends coach

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are expected to hire Stanford defensive coordinator Bobby April III as the program’s next rush ends coach. Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press was the first to report April’s expected hiring. The hire has not been made official yet by Minnesota.

Gophers Nation earlier this week reported April as a potential candidate to fulfill one of the Gophers’ openings on defense as they entered this weekend with openings both at Rush end as well as outside linebacker/nickel.

The son of long-time NFL assistant coach Bobby April II, April III spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Stanford Cardinal but was not expected to be retained by new Stanford head coach Tavita Pritchard.

April is an experienced coach who has been coaching since 2004 and has worked at both the collegiate and NFL levels. He notably spent 2011 through 2016 in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills before relocating to Wisconsin in 2018, where he remained until 2022, when he joined the Stanford staff as the program’s defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach in 2023.

Notably, since 2013, he has been coaching linebackers in some manner, including as the outside linebackers coach at both Wisconsin and Stanford. With Wisconsin, he notably played major roles in the development of both Zack Baun and Nick Herbig.

MORE TO COME

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation