Minnesota falls to USC 70-69 in overtime

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball team’s five-game winning streak was snapped Friday night at Williams Arena as the Gophers fell to the USC Trojans 70-69 in overtime.

Minnesota drops to 10-6 on the season, including 3-2 in Big Ten play.

The Golden Gophers were unable to overcome a terrific performance from USC’s Chad Baker-Mazara, who finished with 29 points, going 4-of-10 from three-point range and 7-of-7 at the free-throw line. The starting forward also added eight assists and two rebounds.

Cade Tyson led Minnesota with 20 points on an inefficient night, making just 5-of-16 attempts from the field, including 3-of-9 from three-point range. On Minnesota’s final possession of overtime, Tyson was unable to cleanly handle a pass before scrambling for the ball and getting off a very low-percentage shot that never had a chance.

Three other Golden Gophers finished in double figures. Bobby Durkin scored 13 points, Langston Reynolds finished with 12, and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson added 10.

Both teams got off to a fast offensive start, combining for 19 points in the first four minutes. While the pace slowed, neither team pulled away in the opening half, even during a four-minute stretch in which Minnesota missed six straight shots, USC failed to take advantage, unable to find a basket of their own.

Despite some offensive struggles, Minnesota led 27-23 with 5:47 remaining in the first half following an Isaac Asuma three and a Cade Tyson layup. However, an Asuma foul on Baker-Mazara’s three-point attempt sent USC’s star to the line for three free throws, sparking a 9-0 Trojans run and a 35-30 halftime lead.

Coming out of the break, the game nearly got away from Minnesota, as USC scored six straight points from Baker-Mazara in the opening minute to extend its lead to 41-30. The Trojans’ advantage later grew to 13 points at 53-40 with under 10 minutes remaining.

Over the final 10 minutes of the second half, the Gophers’ offense came alive, scoring 20 of the final 30 points to tie the game at 63-63.

In overtime, Minnesota’s offense struggled again, making just two of nine shot attempts and missing five straight at one point. USC also struggled offensively, going 2-of-6, but secured the win on a pair of Baker-Mazara free throws with 10 seconds remaining. The Gophers had one final chance to win, but were unable to get a quality look.

