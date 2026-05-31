Minnesota fends off Indiana to land 2027 OT Dylan Mota
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up commitment No. 20 of the 2027 recruiting cycle as three-star offensive tackle Dylan Mota made his decision following an official visit.
The Gophers fended off a push from defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, to land Mota.
Mota is ranked by the Rivals rankings as a high-three-star prospect with an 86 overall rating. While he is ranked nationally, he is ranked as the No. 81 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 38 player in the state of Illinois.
Other programs to offer Mota included Cincinnati, North Carolina, Kansas, Kansas State, and UCF.
He is the fourth offensive line commitment for Minnesota, joining in-state prospect Joseph Hamer, Iowa standout Will Clausen, and Wisconsin native Jamail Sewell.
Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown
By Position:
Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera
Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich
Wide Receiver (1): David Mack, Kevin Ferrygood
Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen
Offensive Linemen (4): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota
EDGE (1): Eli Diane
Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer
Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne
Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley, Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt
By State:
Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker
California (1): QB Furian Inferrera
Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne
Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota
Mississippi (1): RB Greg Hargrow
Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt
North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko
South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen
Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell