Minnesota football announces game times for five games

The Big Ten released kickoff information for five of Minnesota football’s 2026 games, including each of the program’s first three games of the season as well as rivalry matchups against Iowa and Wisconsin.

The Golden Gophers will begin their season on Thursday, September 3, at 7:00 p.m. when they host FCS program Eastern Illinois. The game will not be televised on network television but instead will be streamed live on Peacock.

The Gophers’ week two matchup against the SEC’s Mississippi State Bulldogs will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff with the game televised nationally on CBS. Their week three matchup against Akron will be an early, 11:00 a.m. kickoff and televised on the Big Ten Network.

When it comes to the Gophers’ rivalry matchups against Iowa and Wisconsin. We have learned the following;

The Gophers October 24 matchup against Iowa, which will also serve as homecoming, will either be a mid-afternoon (2:30 p.m.) or night kickoff (7:00 p.m.); no television assignment has been determined yet.

Additionally, the Gophers’ regular-season finale against the Wisconsin Badgers is set for Friday, November 27, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on NBC.

Additionally, the Big Ten announced that the 2026 Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game will be held at 7:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, December 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

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