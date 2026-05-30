Minnesota Football Countdown to Kickoff: #96 Abu Tarawallie

The countdown is officially on.

Today marks just 96 days until Minnesota football returns to the field for its 2026 season on September 3 at Huntington Bank Stadium against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

As we do every year, Gophers Nation will count down to kickoff every day with our Minnesota football countdown to kickoff series.

Each day, we will highlight a current Gopher who wears the number of days remaining till kickoff. For today, that player is redshirt freshman defensive tackle Abu Tarawallie.

Let’s dive into today’s player profile on Abu Tarawallie.

Recruitment Rewind

Tarawallie was a consensus three-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle out of Heritage Christian Academy in Osseo, Minnesota.

The in-state standout totaled nearly a dozen offers in his recruitment, including Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

Ultimately, he would take only an official visit to Minnesota and commited to the Gopehrs on that visit.

2026 Outlook

Arawallie did not see any action in his true freshman season with the Gophers in 2025.

This fall, Tarawallie will likely serve as depth for the Gophers at defensive tackle. While the Minnesota native may make his on-field debut, his total snap count for the season will likely be low. Tarawallie’s bigger impacts for Minnesota on the field are still likely at least another season away.

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