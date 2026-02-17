Minnesota set to host public spring game for first time since 2018

The Minnesota Golden Gophers, for the first time since 2018, will be hosting a public spring game, the football program announced on Tuesday.

According to the press release, the Gophers spring game is set for Saturday, April 25, as previously reported in our War Room on Tuesday morning. The game will be free to attend, and additional details such as the start time, gate openings, parking, fan activities, and broadcast information will be announced in the future.

The press release did state, however, that the football program will be collecting fan-decorated oars and diapers at the game.

“Fans are encouraged to bring a decorated oar to the spring game,” the press release states. “These customized oars will be added to the inside of Huntington Bank Stadium, where they adorn the tunnel that the Gophers travel from their locker room to the field on game days.”

Additionally,

“Fans are encouraged to bring diapers to the game and drop them off outside the stadium near Tribal Nations Plaza (outside of West Plaza),” it says regarding the diaper drive. “These diapers will then be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota, where they will then be distributed to community members in need.”

