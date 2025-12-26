Minnesota Football vs New Mexico: Gophers to be without 16 players in Rate Bowl

Two hours before Minnesota’s Rate Bowl appearance on Friday afternoon against the New Mexico Lobos, the Golden Gophers’ availability report was released. It is an extended availability report for Minnesota with 16 players out and a pair of players questionable.

The most notable, unexpected absence for the Gophers on Friday afternoon will be wide receiver Le’Meke Brockington. The senior receiver was the Gophers’ leading receiver during the regular season with 46 receptions for 484 yards and four touchdowns.

Left for the Gophers at wide receiver on Friday are Javon Tracy, Donielle Hayes, Logan Loya, Jalen Smith, and Bradley Martino. Two-way star Koi Perich could also see snaps at the position.

Backup quarterbacks Dylan Wittke and Emmett Morehead are also out for the Gophers in the game.

Other key players out for the Gophers include cornerbacks Za’Quan Bryan and Jai’Onte McMillan, meaning the Gophers’ cornerback room will be shorthanded for Friday’s bowl game. Leaving just John Nestor and Mike Gerald as healthy cornerbacks, though Minnesota could opt to dip into their depth at the position and play the likes of Rhyland Kelly, Samuel Madu, Naiim Parrish, or Zack Harden.



Listed as questionable for the Gophers for the Rate Bowl are safety Garrison Monroe and offensive lineman Daniel Shipp.

You can view the full availability report for Minnesota below.

