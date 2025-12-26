RECAP: Minnesota stays perfect in bowl games under P.J. Fleck with 20-17 win over New Mexico

The Minnesota Golden Gophers stayed perfect in bowl games under head coach P.J. Fleck on Friday afternoon at the Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, with a 20-17 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Golden Gophers won the game epically, as Drake Lindsey hit wide receiver Jalen Smith in the middle of the endzone with Smith making a tremendous catch, his second fantastic touchdown reception of the day.

The Golden Gophers’ defense put together a strong performance with 204 total yards of offense, allowing just 88 passing yards. They also had three sacks, two from Anthony Smith, and four tackles for loss in the game. The Minnesota offense wasn’t great, but did enough to win the game. Drake Lindsey was 18-for-28 in the game for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Darius Taylor had 24 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Smith led all receivers with six receptions for 64 yards and two scores.

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley GOPHERS WIN! GOPHERS WIN! The Golden Gophers have appeared to win it in overtime as Drake Lindsey hits Jalen Smith across the middle. Smith made a fantastic diving catch, one of the best you may ever see to win the game! With the touchdown, Jalen Smith finishes the day with six catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley Headed to OT FREE FOOTBALL! New Mexico and the Gophers couldn’t find a winner in regulation and went to overtime! New Mexico settled for a field go on their first drive of overtime.

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley New Mexico denied on a fake punt New Mexico, knowing they’ll likely need some trickery to move the ball tries a fake punt from midfield but Anthony Smith sniffs it out for a 10-yard loss and Minnesota takes over in New Mexico territory!

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley Lobos return the kickoff for a touchdown, two-point conversion good Minnesota’s extended lead was not for long as Damon Bankston returned the Brady Denaburg kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Two-point conversion is good.

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley Minnesota extends its lead with Darius Taylor’s touchdown The Golden Gophers put together a strong 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive to extend their lead to 14-6. Darius Taylor capped the drive off with a five-yard touchdown run. The junior is now at 18 carries for 103 yards and one touchdown.

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley HALFTIME Minnesota takes a 7-6 lead into halftime. Golden Gophers with 112 yards of total offense in the first half to New Mexico’s 126. Gophers are 3-of-6 on third down today, New Mexico is 7-of-12. Minnesota with five penalties in the first half for 50 yards.

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley Minnesota scores on a fantastic pass and catch from Drake Lindsey to Jalen Smith The Golden Gophers finally get on the board before halftime as Drake Linsdey drops a perfectly placed pass to Jalen Smith in the corner of the endzone who makes an equally as great of a catch and the Gophers take a 7-6 lead.

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley Gophers threatening at two minute warning Minnesota’s offense has found some life thanks to Darius Taylor who

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley New Mexico extends lead to 6-0 The Lobos are able to take slight advantage of the turnover on downs and kick a 29-yard chip shot to make it a 6-0 lead for New Mexico. who has runs of 38 and nine yards on this drive. He’s up to eight carries for 60 yards in the game. Gophers will be at the New Mexico 10-yard facing 3rd and 4 coming out of the two-minute warning.

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley DISASTER DISASTER! The Gophers try a trick play on 4th and 1 at midfield, and Darius Taylor wasn’t able to handle the direct snap. New Mexico takes over at Minnesota’s 46. Greg Harbaugh Jr. may have gotten a bit too cute on that play call.

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley INTERCEPTION John Nestor nabs his sixth interception of the season as he picks off a Jack Layne pass that floated a bit too far beyond his receiver. Gophers take over at their own 42.

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley New Mexico gets on the board The Golden Gophers force a New Mexico field goal attempt after a long drive, Anthony Smith gets the sack on third down. The Lobos make the chip shot to take a 3-0 lead with 1:41 remaining in the first quarter.

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley New Mexico threatening Gophers take a timeout as New Mexico is moving the ball well on their second drive so far, 10 plays, 68 yards, taking over six minutes off the clock. They face a 3rd and 4 from the Minnesota 12 after the timeout.

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley Gophers first drive results in a punt Minnesota’s first drive of the game sees the Gophers pick up a first down but they’re unable to do anything more as a pair of screen passes almost both result in interceptions. The Gophers’ ensuing punt results in a touchback.

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley Minnesota forces a three-and-out The first defensive drive of the game for the Gophers is a three-and-out. Maverick Baranowski opened the game with a sack; the Lobos would get about 15 yards back but are forced to punt. Koi Perich muffs the punt and recovers. Gophers start at their own 28.

By: Dylan Callaghan-Croley And we’re off The opening kick from Minnesota was a touchback, and New Mexico starts at their own 25.

AVAILABILITY REPORT

Minnesota vs New Mexico: Game time and details

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Stadium: Chase Field

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

Odds: Minnesota is a 1.5-point underdog for Friday’s game with a total of 43.5 points according to BetMGM.

Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN. Mike Monaco will be handling the play-by-play for ESPN with Kirk Morrison serving as the analyst and Dawn Davenport as the sideline reporter. Fans can also listen to the game on KFAN 100.3 with Mike Grimm, Darrell Thompson, and Justin Gaard on the call.

Weather

The roof will be closed at Chase Field for Friday’s game. Outside, however, in Phoenix, it will be a beautiful late December day with a high of 74 and a low of 55.

