Minnesota forward BJ Omot expected to enter transfer portal

Minnesota forward BJ Omot will be leaving the Minnesota Golden Gophers after just a year with the program, Gophers Nation has confirmed.

First reported by Sam Kayser of League Ready on Monday, Omot missed the entirety of the 2025-26 season with the Golden Gophers due to injury. He also played in just four games for Cal in 2024-25 due to injury.

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In his career, he has played 69 games, with 65 being played in the 2023-23 and 2023-24 seasons with North Dakota, averaging 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

He will be the second Minnesota forward to enter the transfer portal once it opens next month. Former Minnesota forward Nehemiah Turner, who left the program earlier this season, will be entering the transfer portal, Gophers Nation learned this weekend.

Minnesota 15-17 (8-12) is set to finish up its first season under head coach Niko Medved next month in the Crown Tournament in Las Vegas. The Gophers are set to play the Baylor Bears on April 1, with a scheduled tipoff time of 9;30 p.m. CT.

The NCAA Transfer Portal window for men’s basketball will open on April 7 and run for two weeks through April 21. This year, the window was pushed back multiple weeks after it previously opened following the second round of the NCAA Tournaments.

Athletes may only enter the transfer portal during that 15-day window, but don’t have to choose a school during that time period.

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