Minnesota forward Nehemiah Turner leaves program

It’s been more than two months since Minnesota big man Nehemiah Turner last appeared in a game for the Golden Gophers, logging three minutes in a 78-50 win over Campbell.

This will now be the last game for the Auburndale, Florida native as a member of the Minnesota men’s basketball program.

According to Minnesota head coach Niko Medved, Turner is no longer part of the program as the Gophers prepare to close the regular season Saturday against Northwestern.

Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press was the first to report the news on Friday.

Turner finishes his lone season with the program playing in seven games, totaling five points and 11 rebounds over 40 minutes. In his freshman season at Central Arkansas, Turner averaged 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds across 33 games, including 10 starts.

