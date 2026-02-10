2027 Minnesota QB commit Furian Inferrera announces transfer decision

Minnesota 2027 quarterback Furian Inferrera has spent the last two years at Mater Dei High School in Southern California, but now will finish his high school career elsewhere.

On Tuesday, the three-star quarterback announced his intentions to transfer to Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, California. The Grizzlies went 9-2 in the 2025 season.

“Grateful for the past three years at Mater Dei, I’ve made countless friendships and created great memories with all my guys,” Inferrera said on X . “I appreciate the admin, staff, and the Mater Dei community for everything they’ve done for me. With that being said, after long-standing conversations with my family that began well before this offseason, I’ll be transferring to Mission Hills High School to finish my high school career.”

Inferrera leaves after completing 14-of-19 passing attempts over two seasons at Mater Dei for 144 yards and a touchdown. He notably missed much of the 2025 season after suffering an injury early in the season.

At Mission Hills, Inferrera will take over the starting job from 2026 four-star Troy Huhn, a Virginia Tech signee.

Inferrera is currently one of two quarterback commitments for the Gophers in the 2027 recruiting class, joining four-star in-state defensive lineman Eli Diane. Minnesota’s coaching staff is looking to potentially take two quarterbacks in the cycle and recently offered Moorhead (MN) standout Jett Feeney, who immediately became a name to watch with the offer.

The Gophers signed a pair of quarterbacks in their 2026 recruiting class, including Downers Grove, Illinois native Owen Lansu and Southern California standout Brady Palmer.

