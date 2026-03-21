Minnesota Golden Gophers hire former Alabama coach Mike Shula as offensive assistant

Spring ball begins on Monday for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and head coach P.J. Fleck has made a last-minute addition to his staff.

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Minnesota is in the process of hiring former Alabama head coach Mike Shula to its coaching staff as a senior offensive assistant. Shula is expected to work closely with the Gophers’ quarterbacks as well as offensive coordinator Greg Hrabaugh Jr.

Shula, 60, spent the last two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, serving as a senior offensive assistant before transitioning into the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

His time with South Carolina also marked his return to college football for the first time since being the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2003 through 2006. Most of his time as coach has been spent in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordanator spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills.

During his time in the NFL, Shula worked closely with notable quarterbacks including David Garrard, Eli Manning, and Cam Newton.

With the Golden Gophers, Minnesota will task Shula with helping develop redshirt sophomore quarterback Drake Lindsey.

The Arkansas native is coming off his first season as the program’s starting quarterback, throwing for 2,382 yards and 18 touchdowns with a 63.2% completion percentage in 13 games. Lindsey notably led the Gophers to their second straight eight-win season, marking their fourth season of eight more wins over their last five seasons.

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