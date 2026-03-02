As March Arrives, Gophers exemplify Niko Medved's vision

The Minnesota Golden Gophers’ NCAA Tournament hopes hinge on an unlikely Big Ten Tournament title run. They also only have six healthy regulars.

But don’t tell them that.

On Saturday, the Gophers earned their third win in their last four games, defeating UCLA at Williams Arena 78-73. It comes during a stretch without key forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, leaving Minnesota with just six scholarship players.

With every player logging heavy minutes each night, the Golden Gophers have arguably played their best basketball of the season. Their lone loss in their last four games was a 77-67 defeat to national title contender Michigan.

It’s a stretch of play that would make any coach proud, and that includes Gophers’ head coach Niko Medved.

“I’m so grateful to be in this time when March hits,” Medved said on Saturday after Minnesota’s latest win. “You’re with a group of guys that you love going to practice with every day. You love getting in the war with. They love being around each other.”

Medved is also ensuring that his team doesn’t take this time for granted.

“I told them yesterday, when you’re young, to really appreciate it,” he said. “To just be where your feet are. Just enjoy this moment. Enjoy each other. Enjoy what you’re doing.”

The Gophers look exactly like the culture Medved has been trying to build.

“I’ll go to war with this group any day,” he said. “They just exemplify everything I believe in in coaching and the culture that we want. I’m just so happy for them. I’m so happy for them to have this kind of success.”

Playing their best basketball despite the circumstances, the Gophers have an opportunity to finish the season strong. They have two remaining matchups this season: one road trip against Indiana on March 4 and a home matchup against Northwestern on March 7.

The Gophers currently sit at 14-15 overall and 7-11 in conference play.

