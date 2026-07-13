Minnesota sets program record with eight draft picks

The 2026 MLB Draft concluded Sunday. It was a highly successful day for the Minnesota baseball program as the Golden Gophers saw eight players drafted. The Gophers have now had at least one player drafted in 39 straight MLB Drafts dating back to the 1987 draft.

Leading the day off for the Golden Gophers was right-handed starting pitcher Cole Slevig in the sixth round at No. 176th overall, being taken by the Miami Marlins. Slevig posted a 5.21 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 67.1 innings this season.

Junior righty starter Isaac Morton went 12 picks later at 188th overall by the Chicago Cubs. Morton had a fantastic season with a 4-2 record and a 3.26 ERA in 60.2 innings.

In the 12th round, the Milwaukee Brewers took Marcus Kruzan 371st overall before 15 picks later in the 13th round, Jack Spanier was taken by the Arizona Diamondbacks at 386th overall. One pick later, the Texas Rangers selected Will Whelen.

Kruzan, a junior right-hander, is coming off a season in which he appeared in 14 games, making 12 starts and totaling 54.4 innings. He posted a 4-5 record with a 4.10 ERA and 54 strikeouts in the process.

In the 15th round, Charlie Sutherland went to the Seattle Mariners with the 460th overall pick before high school commitment Keaton Mairoana was selected with the next pick by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Sutherland, a junior outfielder, played in each of the Gophers’ 53 games, hitting .325/.434/.572 with 11 home runs and 56 RBI. He was an All-Big Ten third team selection.

Mairoana was a top-500 right-handed pitching prospect according to Perfect Game and a top-25 player in Colorado.

Finally, the Arizona Diamondbacks took catcher Weber Neels with the 566th pick in the 19th round. Arguably the heart-and-soul of the program, Neels, as a senior, hit .337 with a .437 on-base percentage, collecting 13 home runs and 53 RBI in 51 games. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for his season.

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