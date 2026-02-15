What We Learned: Minnesota Opens Road Trip with 69-57 Loss to Washington

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball program fell to 11-14 and 4-10 in Big Ten play on Saturday night in a 69-57 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Golden Gophers once led 26-25 in the game before Washington finished the first half on a 14-0 run to take a 39-26 lead into halftime. The Huskies never looked back after the run, cruising to a win.

Here’s what we learned in the Gophers’ latest loss.

Gophers road struggles continue

Saturday night marked Minnesota’s eighth true road game of the season, and with a 69-57 loss to Washington now under their belt, the Gophers have fallen to 1-7 in true road games this season. If you add Minnesota’s three neutral-court losses earlier in the year, that number drops to 1-10. Their average margin of defeat in those 10 losses is 11.4 points, with an average score of 77.5-66.1.

The struggles away from Williams Arena are not overly surprising. The Gophers, a team that had limited depth entering the season, have seen that depth dwindle further with injuries. On Saturday, they were without star forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson.

But their struggles on the road go deeper than just depth.

The biggest culprit is that the Gophers’ defense has simply not traveled well this season. No statistic illustrates that more clearly than the simplest one: points allowed per game.

Over their 10 losses away from Williams Arena, the Gophers have allowed 77 points per game — eight points higher than their season average of approximately 69.

Furthermore, they’ve allowed opponents to shoot over 47% eight times this season. Seven of those performances have come on the road, including four of the five games in which an opponent shot 50% or better.

Saturday’s loss was a prime example of those defensive struggles, as the Gophers allowed Washington to shoot 63% from the field.

The offense has not been much better away from The Barn. Minnesota is averaging 66.1 points in its 10 road and neutral-site losses, 5.4 points fewer than its season average.

With six regular-season games remaining, three of them on the road, time is running short to reverse the trend. While the Gophers will have an opportunity Tuesday against Oregon, their road slate concludes with trips to Michigan and Indiana. At this stage, it’s difficult to see their road issues being solved before the season ends.

Gophers’ depth issues magnified by lack of Jaylen Crocker-Johnson

The Gophers’ chances entering Saturday evening were already low, considering Washington, despite being under .500, is a consensus top-50 team per analytical rankings. Then, a few hours before tip-off, the news came down that Jaylen Crocker-Johnson would miss the game with a foot injury. A tall task quickly became a mountain as the Gophers were forced to insert a young Grayson Grove into the starting lineup while also leaning on parts of their bench they typically wouldn’t.

Nonetheless, as the game unfolded, it became evident that the Gophers’ starters’ energy level dwindled as the second half progressed. Isaac Asuma, Bobby Durkin, and Cade Tyson each played all 40 minutes. Langston Reynolds logged 36, and Grayson Grove totaled 26. Off the bench, Kai Shinhoslter saw seven minutes of action, and Maximus Gizzi played 11.

The Gophers’ margins have been thin all season, and when facing top-50 teams on the road, asking three starters to play all 40 minutes and a fourth to play 36 is rarely a recipe for success. Thin rotations can survive at home with the benefit of home-court advantage, but on the road — especially against quality competition — small cracks can quickly turn into larger issues.

The box score would suggest that Minnesota, despite the fatigue, had a strong second half. The Gophers shot 52.6% over the final 20 minutes compared to 36.7% in the first half. However, that number is somewhat misleading. A brief stretch of five consecutive makes inflated what was otherwise a 35.7% shooting performance during the remainder of the half.

Cade Tyson breaks 20-point barrier for first time in over a month

At one point this season, Cade Tyson seemed to be scoring 20 points every night. But after a 20-point performance on January 9 against USC, the Gophers’ senior forward failed to reach the 20-point mark in seven straight games.

With Jaylen Crocker-Johnson out Saturday, Tyson answered the bell when the Gophers needed him most.

Tyson was efficient and effective on both ends of the floor, totaling 22 points while shooting 6-for-12 from the field, including 3-for-7 from three-point range. He was also nearly automatic at the free-throw line, making seven of eight attempts. Tyson added nine rebounds — his second-highest total of the season — along with three steals and two assists.

He was by far the Gophers’ most efficient player, posting an EFF of 26, the second-highest mark in the game behind only Washington’s Hannes Steinbach, who recorded a 33. For comparison, Bobby Durkin had the second-highest EFF for Minnesota at 9.

Defensively, Tyson recorded a defensive rating of 86. The next closest Gopher was Kai Shinholster at 107.4, while Isaac Asuma had the next-lowest mark among starters at 116. Tyson also recorded a team-high 10 stops in the loss.

While Tyson’s big night was surely a welcome sight for coach Niko Medved as Minnesota heads to Eugene for a Tuesday battle, the math remains simple. The injuries and the grind of the regular season are taking their toll, and even performances like Tyson’s may not be enough to push the Gophers into the win column.

