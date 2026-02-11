Minnesota set to hire Kansas State LB coach Steve Stanard to be next rush ends coach

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have found their next rush ends coach, according to reports from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Thamel reported on Wednesday morning that the Gophers are set to hire Kansas State linebackers coach Steve Stanard to take over the position vacated by Bobby April III last month. April III was with the program for less than a month before joining the Buffalo Bills.

Stanard, a former Nebraska defensive end, has been with Kansas State since 2020. He brings nearly 40 years of coaching experience. He also spent time at Syracuse, Wyoming, North Dakota State, Tulane, Ohio, Colorado State, New Mexico State, and South Dakota since 1996. He notably began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for Nebraska in 1989.

Stanard has spent the last five seasons at Kansas State, where he helped oversee the Wildcats’ transition to a 3-3-5 scheme and developed nine All-Big 12 linebackers.

Stanard will come to Minneapolis and oversee a Rush Ends room headlined by the likes of Karter Menz, Jaxon Howard, and Cal transfer T.J. Bush.

This past fall, Karter Menz recorded 32 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks, while Howard contributed 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Bush with the Golden Bears recorded 40 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. He brings 27.0 total career tackles for loss and 13.0 career sacks with him to the Twin Cities.

The group was coached last season by C.J. Robbins, who shifted from rush ends to defensive line after Dennis Dottin-Carter was dismissed. Minnesota initially hired former Stanford defensive coordinator Bobby April III to fill the role, but he departed less than a month later to join the Buffalo Bills under Jim Leonhard.

Notably, Stanard has made $400,000 in each of the last three seasons for Kansas State.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation