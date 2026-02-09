Niko Medved: Minnesota Golden Gophers’ ‘same movie’ plays out again in loss to Maryland

Minnesota head coach Niko Medved struck a subdued tone following the Golden Gophers’ 67–62 loss to Maryland on Saturday. There was no visible anger or frustration, only a quiet acknowledgment of a familiar problem that has followed Minnesota throughout the season.

“It’s kind of the same movie,” Medved said as he opened his postgame press conference. “We just had to find a way to get a few more stops down the stretch, and we still would have found a way to get out of here with a win, and we just couldn’t.”

The Gophers led for most of Sunday’s Big Ten contest but were kept scoreless over the final three and a half minutes of the game. Maryland closed the game on a 7–0 run in the final 26 seconds to secure the 67–62 victory

“Just too many critical turnovers there down the stretch when we maybe had a chance to gain an advantage,” Medved said.

For a team that has been playing throughout the season with razor-thin margins, the Gophers late mistakes once again proved to be the decisive difference. Every shot, rebound, and turnover can swing the outcome.

“Just look at our entire schedule over the whole season,” Medved continued. “The margin for error is really, really small. We have to play one way and have to play with a certain edge regardless of our opponent.”

But even when the Gophers play with that edge, Medved acknowledges it doesn’t mean certain success for his team.

“Even when we do, and we play really hard, and we play at our best, you’ve got to expect it’s going to be a close game,” he said. “We’ve got to find a way to grind these out. That’s just kind of who we are and where we’re at right now.”

Late turnovers and missed opportunities were not the only reasons for the Gophers’ loss on Sunday. Minnesota struggled to finish at the rim and was outscored 28–10 in the paint by the Maryland Terrapins.

“Just didn’t do a good enough job of helping each other,” Medved said about the struggles down low. “I just thought we were really tentative at the rim.”

Minnesota’s lack of depth also continued to show. Maryland received 29 points off the bench compared to just six for the Gophers, with Grayson Grove scoring four points in 13 minutes and Kai Shinholster adding two points in nine minutes.

For Minnesota, the loss was their eighth in their last nine games, with a 76-73 upset of No. 10 Michigan State as their only win in the last month.

Now, the Gophers will have almost a week off before returning to the court next Saturday in Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies. The Huskies are currently 12-12 overall and 4-9 in Big Ten play. They’ll face 10-14 (1-12) Penn State on Wednesday night before facing the Gophers.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation