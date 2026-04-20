Minnesota Gophers Women's Basketball - Latest Transfer Portal Addition: Gracie Merkle

The Minnesota Gophers Women’s Basketball transfer portal additions are officially complete. What seemingly started slow and had fans on red alert, concludes with Dawn Plitzuweit landing a major name. Penn State transfer center Gracie Merkle is heading to the Minnesota Gophers.

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What to Know About Gracie Merkle

Gracie Merkle is a 6’6″ true center who has been an absolute force in the Big Ten over the last two seasons. It was rumored that Gracie was down to Minnesota and Washington for her new basketball home. Merkle is a center initially from Mount Washington, Kentucky. She spent her first two years of collegiate basketball at Bellarmine, where she initially redshirted. As a redshirt freshman in the ASUN, Gracie averaged 15.1 points and 11 rebounds per game. That production immediately carried over to the Big Ten with Penn State where she averaged 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Last season as a junior, Merkle took it up a notch putting up 19.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. She started 50 of 54 total games for the Penn State Lady Lions.

Last season Merkle was named Big Ten Third Team by the media. She also led the entire country in field goal percentage with 72.5% from the field. That made Gracie the only player to shoot better than 70% in the NCAA. She had 9 double doubles on the year along with 10 games with 20+ points. Her season high was 39 points vs Princeton. The same Princeton team that went 26-4 and made the NCAA tournament.

3️⃣1️⃣ points and 1️⃣1️⃣ rebounds 🔥



Gracie Merkle went OFF in the Lady Lions’ OT win over Drexel 😤#B1GWBBall x @PennStateWBB pic.twitter.com/yPSuwhrveH — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) November 27, 2024

What Does Gracie Merkle Bring to the Minnesota Gophers

This addition rounds out a transfer portal class that gives Minnesota a chance to get back to the Sweet Sixteen and potentially even further. She fills the important role the 3 year starter Sophie Hart left behind. I think that her game is actually very comparable to Hart’s in general, possibly a bit more elevated as a post scorer. They move similarly, they have similar strengths, and their post presence is what gives Minnesota’s inside to outside game life. With a core of 8 players returning to Minnesota plus 3 quality transfer portal additions ensures that you don’t have to rush any of the four incoming freshmen into a role if they aren’t ready.

Offensively we’ve already discussed her high output and quality in the post. That said, her rebounding presence is what really can elevate the Gophers ceiling. In her two years at Penn State she has had 22 games with double digit rebounds. That includes one 20 rebound outing vs Purdue last year. On the other end of the court, Gracie brings great interior presence averaging over 1 block per game for each of the last three seasons. Her average for blocks per game has actually gone down over each of the last 3 seasons. I think the Minnesota coaching staff will be aiming to get Merkle locked in defensively and get her closer to the 2.3 blocks per game she had as a redshirt freshman.

If that defensive upside is attained, then this Minnesota Gophers Basketball ceiling is extremely high heading into the 2026-27 season.

This will be Gracie’s final season of eligibility to play with the Minnesota Gophers.

Gracie Merkle just logged a season-high 31 points against Drexel 🙌



This marks the Lady Lion's sixth game of the season with 20 or more points 😳#B1GWBBall x @PennStateWBB pic.twitter.com/0vSfPvIQoM — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) November 27, 2024

You’d have to imagine that Gracie Merkle would slot right into the starting lineup for the Gophers alongside Mara Braun, Tori McKinney, and Grace Grocholski. My intuition says the UCF addition Leah Harmon would get the first shot at the final remaining starter spot but we will talk rotation thoughts next week after I dive in a bit deeper on the incoming freshmen.

Be sure to join Gophers Nation to keep up with the latest on your Minnesota Gophers Women’s basketball team. Pretty shortly the breaking news and intel will be for Premium users while general stories remain public.

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