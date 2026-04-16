Minnesota Gophers Women's Basketball - Latest Transfer Portal Addition: Leah Harmon

The Minnesota Gophers Women’s Basketball transfer portal momentum is building. Adding to what is shaping up to be a tactical offseason, the Gophers have their next addition locked in. Guard Leah Harmon is coming to Dinkytown to join the Minnesota Gophers.

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What to Know About Leah Harmon

Leah Harmon is a 5’6″ point guard that made a massive production leap in her sophomore year last season at UCF. Harmon initially committed to the Miami Hurricanes as a true freshman. In her freshman season she played in 23 games with the Hurricanes seeing about 10 minutes per game. As a freshman with limited opportunities Harmon averaged 2.8 points per game with a season high of 11 points vs Charlotte.

From Miami, Harmon moved on to the Big 12 where she joined the UCF Knights. In her sophomore year she saw one of the greatest production leaps in the country. Going from 2.8 points per game to 15.7 points per game. Her 3 point percentage also increased from 21.7% to 36.8%. Harmon started every game for the Knights until she suffered a season ending injury in late January. Leah ended up playing 20 games for the Knights with 15.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

What Does Leah Harmon Bring to the Minnesota Gophers

Leah Harmon is an explosive scorer at the point guard position. Even as a shorter guard, Harmon is great at attacking the basket with an active dribble and absorbing contact. Her 3 point range also showed as a very big threat last season. Leah Harmon scored in double figures in 15 of her 20 games with UCF. That includes games of 27 points vs Rice, 38 points vs Kansas, and 29 points vs Cincinnati. Harmon’s ability to create in isolation and within the flow of the system will be an asset for the Gophers.

Harmon fills a void that Amaya Battle leaves behind as a lead guard. At first glance, Harmon’s assist production might not look like much but she sees the floor very well and I believe that production can tick up for her with Minnesota. She also plays with active hands on the defensive side of the floor which will be a requirement with Dawn Plitzuweit. The two biggest things that Gophers fans will want to see is:

Harmon at full health The turnover numbers to come down (3.2 TOs per game)

UCF Knights @UCF_WBB Leah Harmon @qharmon1 brought fire today vs. South Carolina State, showing her scoring punch and steady presence in the backcourt.



The Sophomore Guard showcased elite efficiency, capitalizing on every opportunity she created:

17 points

2 assists

5-6 FG… pic.twitter.com/mcJTF25jnU — BTN Scouting (@BTNScouting) November 25, 2025

Leah Harmon is likely to have a prominent role on this Minnesota Gophers team. Harmon will have the inside track to the starting point guard job that Battle leaves behind. With her scoring ability, Leah Harmon could be just what the doctor ordered when the Minnesota Gophers need a bucket. My biggest question is whether she can elevate her facilitation role at this level. I am very intrigued with Leah Harmon in the Maroon and Gold.

Leah Harmon will have 2 more years of eligibility to play with the Minnesota Gophers starting this season.

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