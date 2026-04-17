Minnesota Gophers Women's Basketball - Latest Transfer Portal Addition: Tayla Thomas

The Minnesota Gophers Women’s Basketball transfer portal haul is officially underway. After what has felt like a quieter start than fans were hoping for, the Gophers have a new addition — and it’s a big one, literally. Northwestern transfer forward Tayla Thomas is heading to Minneapolis.

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What to Know About Tayla Thomas

Tayla Thomas is a 6’3″ post player that has spent her first two seasons of collegiate basketball with Northwestern. As a prep player from New Jersey, Thomas was rated the No. 56 recruit in the class of 2024 by ESPN HoopGurlz. As a true freshman with the Wildcats, Tayla played in 20 games seeing about 8 minutes a game. Her best game in Big Ten play as a freshman was vs #10 Ohio State. Against the Buckeyes she saw 25 minutes, scoring 5 points and adding 6 rebounds.

Thomas took a big step this past year as a sophomore starting 28 of 29 games. She averaged 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds a game. In her sophomore season Tayla had 5 double double games including a monster performance of 30 points and 11 rebounds vs Loyola Chicago. Thomas finished the year with a strong game vs Illinois as well. Against Illinois she had 25 points and 6 rebounds along with 2 made 3 pointers. Her 3 point percentage isn’t a strong aspect of her game, but the ability to make a 3 definitely adds something that the Minnesota Gophers bigs were unable to do last season.

Cleaning Up 🗑️



Thomas rips down the offensive rebound and goes back up for two! pic.twitter.com/gO7ngUG0R3 — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) January 1, 2026

What Does Tayla Thomas Bring to the Minnesota Gophers

First and foremost Thomas adds a post presence that the Gophers absolutely need. If you watch Tayla Thomas play she has a strong and physical game in the post. Similar to Finau Tonga last season, Tayla is going to be a punisher for defenders trying to slow her down in the paint. Additionally, Thomas’ ability to rebound the ball is a great addition to this Minnesota squad as well. Tayla had 9 games last season with 10+ rebounds. Her season high was 18 rebounds vs DePaul.

At first glance, one element that Tayla will need to work on with this Gophers coaching staff is the ability to kick the ball back out to an open shooter once she draws a second defender. This Minnesota Gophers team is full of 3 point shooters and her physical post presence can free up some open looks like we saw with Sophie Hart last season. Seeing the improvements that both Tonga & Hart made in the post, I expect that her efficiency and FG% will both improve with this Minnesota coaching staff.

Tayla for 👌



Thomas knocks one down from deep! pic.twitter.com/DcqeFgrJpk — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) February 22, 2026

Her role will be dependent on how the Gophers round out this roster. At minimum, she plays a rotational role similar to Tonga’s — perhaps even slightly more. Yet if the Gophers don’t add another traditional center in the portal, then Tayla Thomas could find herself as a starting big for this Minnesota Gophers team.

Tayla Thomas will have 2 more years of eligibility to play with the Minnesota Gophers starting this season.

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