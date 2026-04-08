Minnesota Gophers Women’s Basketball Transfer Portal 2026: 15 Players to Watch

The Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball transfer portal outlook for 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most important offseasons in recent program history to keep the momentum for the program building.

The number one thing that is hot and heavy on every Minnesota Gophers Women’s basketball fan’s mind right now is easily the Transfer Portal here in 2026. With players able to up and leave programs to find new homes and with 1,000+ players currently in the portal for Women’s basketball alone, it is completely understandable why it occupies a lot of headspace right now. One important note: the 2026 NCAA Division I women’s basketball transfer portal window is open for 15 days, running from April 6 through April 20, 2026. This deadline is solely to be entered into the portal; players do not need to have be committed before the portal closes.

Below, Gopher Nation gives a full breakdown of the Minnesota Gophers Women’s Basketball roster, its biggest needs, and top transfer portal targets heading into the 2026 season.

Where the Minnesota Gophers Roster Currently Sits:

When it comes to rosters on both the men’s and women’s side, you get to have a total of 15 players moving forward. Currently, the Gophers have 8 players from last year’s Sweet Sixteen roster committed back for the 2026-2027 basketball season.

Guards: Mara Braun, Tori McKinney, Kennedy Klick, Brynn Senden

Forwards: Grace Grocholski, Taylor Woodson, Makena Christian

Bigs/Center: Zoey Berschers

In addition to those eight players, Minnesota has an incoming freshman class of 4 players, including Natalie Kussow (guard/wing), Tori Oehrlein (guard), Kylee Paben (forward), and Adit Kuol (Big/Center). That brings Minnesota’s players rostered for next season to 12 so far for the 2026-27 season. That leaves three remaining roster spots.

When looking at the Gophers roster, there is a good mixture of wings and stretch forwards, but the need for Bigs and playmaking is definitely there.

Top Minnesota Gophers Women’s Basketball Transfer Portal Targets

In honor of the Minnesota Gophers Women’s Basketball being ranked 15th in the final AP Poll, I am going to give you a list of 15 names that I think you should have on the radar for your Minnesota Gophers in the transfer portal for 2026. One thing I would like to pre-emptively clarify. Some of these names may feel like a longshot but that should only be because of the competition for those players. I wouldn’t assume NIL limitations take Minnesota out of the running to be competitive with these names.

Strap in, folks – let’s dive in!

Guards to Keep An Eye On:

Minnesota Natives

Liv McGill – This is the hottest name on the list that I know all Minnesota Gophers fans are hoping to see in the transfer portal. She’s a Minneapolis native who attended Hopkins High School before becoming the highest-ranked recruit in Florida Gators history. As a sophomore in 2025–26, she averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game, setting a new single-season scoring record for the Florida program. She’s the kind of complete guard who can do everything (similar to what we had with Liv’s former HS teammate Amaya Battle) — she was one of only three players in the nation averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists, joining Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles. Liv played vs the Gophers in the 2025 WBIT and put up 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists in the Gators loss.

Chances: Slim but not impossible. South Carolina or LSU will likely come calling

Liv McGill highlights for your viewing pleasure.



38 PTS (career-high)

8 REB

10 AST

7 STL

6/11 from deep ‼️👀



pic.twitter.com/pWthSvgYJv — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) November 7, 2025

Zahara Bishop – Another Minnesota kid worth knowing. Zahara Bishop is a 6-foot combo guard out of Benilde-St. Margaret’s in Minneapolis, where she led her team to three consecutive Class 3A State Championships and averaged 18.9 points per game as a senior. She headed east to Seton Hall and made an immediate impact as a freshman in the Big East, earning Big East All-Freshman Team honors and taking home Big East Freshman of the Week three times. The most eye-catching part of her game is her defense — finishing 2nd in the Big East in steals per game at 2.8 is a remarkable number for a freshman. She averaged 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while playing in all 32 games with 18 starts.

Chances: Realistic and a program fit. Comes down to whether the Gophers bring in a bigger-name guard and/or prioritize bigs.

Jordan Ode – Jordan Ode is about as intriguing a portal name as you’ll find, and the fact that she comes with four full years of eligibility only adds to the appeal. The 6-foot Maple Grove product left high school as the all-time career scoring leader there, averaging 25 points and six rebounds per game as a senior, was named Miss Minnesota Basketball and earned a McDonald’s All-American nomination. One question I initially had was if she could handle the ball, if needed. That said, according to an article from the Star Tribune, Ode is described as a 6-foot combo guard who can play any position on the court, but prefers bouncing between point guard and the wing, allowing her to attack the basket when transitioning from defense to offense.

Chances: Of the big Minnesota prep names. She feels the most likely to me.

Molly Lenz – Molly Lenz is a seasoned, proven commodity who knows exactly what her job is — and she’s very good at it. The Eden Prairie product earned Summit League All-Newcomer Team honors in her first season at NDSU. Molly has started 67 games for the Bison in the last two seasons. She is definitely more of a shooter and an off-ball guard, though she did start her time at NDSU as a point guard. She shot the 3-ball at a 40% clip last season.

Chances: Small. Feels like she may be bound for a team that has more openings and needs if looking to the High Majors.

Aaliyah Crump – Another name that Minnesota fans will be salivating over the possibility of bringing home. The 6-1 guard arrived at Texas as the nation’s No. 5 recruit by ESPN, the No. 2 small forward in her class, and the Minnesota MaxPreps Player of the Year after averaging 24.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. The freshman year at Texas is best understood through the injury lens. She opened the season scoring 16, 14, 11, 18, and 7 points in November before a foot injury held her out until late January. One huge selling point could be that Tori McKinney is a former teammate (both with Minnetonka HS and North Tartan AAU). One complication could be her relationship with NBA Rookie Asa Newell who resides in Atlanta (if staying close is a priority).

Chances: If it is solely about basketball, Minnesota has a chance. If not, it could be tough.

Non-Minnesota Guards

Leah Harmon – This would be her second time in the portal, but the upside is very prevalent. The jump this past season was eye-opening. Her scoring average went from 2.8 points per game as a freshman at Miami to 15.7 as a sophomore at UCF, shooting nearly 37% from the 3-point line, and she posted a career-high 38 points against Kansas. With UCF having a coaching change, that has given the Gophers a chance to go after a point guard with 2 years of eligibility remaining. Leah, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending injury in January to end the hot start to her second year.

Chances: Intriguing name to watch. High Upside and fills a position of need.

Janiyah Williams – A name from within the Big Ten conference that is young and a guard who put up some flashes of possibility for the Oregon Ducks as a freshman last season. In high school, she averaged 20.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game as a senior at Edmond Memorial in Oklahoma. She has playmaking ability, but her ability to be big in the rebounding game holds the most intrigue. Especially after losing a guard with that skillset in Battle.

Chances: Like the skillset, but not sure if Minnesota would prioritize a player with less production and no ties.

Tea Cleante – Another name from the Big Ten conference who was a 5-9 French point guard that came to Penn State as a true freshman. She averaged 8.7 points, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game — second on the team in both assists and steals. Tea also started 24 of 28 games for the Lady Nittany Lions this season. She’s a true point guard with a playmaker’s instincts, proven toughness, and three years of eligibility remaining. The steal numbers and assist numbers together paint the picture of someone who impacts the game on both ends.

Chances: Not sure. The Big Ten experience feels like a massive plus, but I feel like Minnesota may prioritize upside first from any guard fill.

Bigs to Keep an Eye On:

Minnesota Natives

Nunu Agara – Nunu is one of the most accomplished frontcourt players you’ll find in this portal cycle, and the Minnesota connection makes her an especially compelling name to know. The Hopkins product was a four-star recruit ranked 37th nationally by ESPN, and helped Hopkins win the Class 4A state championship as both a freshman and junior. She earned All-ACC Second Team honors for the second consecutive season this year, averaging 15.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game — according to Stanford’s site, she is one of only six Power Four players in the country putting up those numbers with names like Lauren Betts and Raegan Beers. Her tenacity in the post and as a defender makes her an amazing fit for this team. She is also a former HS teammate of current Gophers forward Taylor Woodson.

Chances: She shared a tweet related to her HS days recently, which could be seen as positive. Though she could have options to remain in California (UCLA needs some players)

Non-Minnesota Bigs

Lara Somfai – Somfai is the kind of freshman you build around — and the fact that she’s hitting the portal after just one year is an opportunity you have to at least take a look at. In her first year as a Cardinal, the former McDonald’s All-American nearly averaged a double-double as a freshman with 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. She was also named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. Against Pitt she even had a 23 rebound outing setting the ACC freshman record. If you are looking to swing on some upside at the big, Somfai isn’t a bad idea.

Chances: Hard to say. She will draw intrigue from many schools with her prep background.

Mary Ashley Stevenson – I know, I know…another Stanford big. That should tell you that their coach hasn’t maximized a lot of talent. When it comes to MAS, don’t get stuck in the Stanford boxscore numbers (we just talked about their coach issues). That being said, Mary Ashley started 33 games as a freshman at Purdue in 2023-24, averaging 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Having Big Ten starting experience as a big could go a long way. Her biggest game of last season came in the 2nd round of the WBIT where she had 10 points and 9 rebounds in 16 minutes.

Chances: Could be a solid name to watch in the bigs category with both Big Ten experience and looking for more opportunity

Tilda Trygger – With Sophie Hart officially out of eligibility, why not go back to the NC State well for another big talent? At 6’6″, Trygger is someone who could step immediately into the void that Hart leaves at the 5 spot. Last season, Tilda averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game on 51.8% shooting. She also scored in double figures 14 different times. The biggest plus to this potential big addition, though, is her ability to stretch the floor, shooting 34% from 3-point last season. With 2 years of eligibility remaining, she is one of my favorite bigs to keep an eye on.

Chances: Possible. Showing Annika Stewart’s success + Sophie Hart’s success is definitely a talking point

3-level big Tilda Trygger 🔫 🇸🇪 has entered the Transfer portal.



The 6’6” sophomore averaged:

10.6 PTS (51.8%/33.9%/62.5%)

7.0 REB

1.2 AST

1.3 BLK

Across 30 Starts last year at NC State👀 pic.twitter.com/RAuE0dkw8U — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) April 7, 2026

Lana McCarthy – Starting 40 games in the Big Ten at Center is a valuable experience even aside from production. According to Purdue’s website, through the early stages of the 2024-25 season, McCarthy was one of only nine freshmen nationally averaging over 11 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and tied with Notre Dame’s Kate Koval for the most double-doubles by a freshman against Division I opposition. Now with 2 years of Big Ten play under her belt, Lana could serve as a quality 2nd big on this Gophers roster to spell a potential starter or play a role similar to that of Finau Tonga this past season.

Chances: If the Gophers are seeking a depth play, this could be very realistic.

Gracie Merkle – Landing Merkle would be a massive win, and I am not just saying that because she is 6’6″. Merkle is a Big Ten powerhouse who averaged 19.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. She would be a seamless fit into the 5 role that Sophie Hart just played. She has put up back-to-back seasons of statistical dominance in the post in the same conference as the Gophers, but the program she has played for has been subpar. If she is looking for a similar role, with a better surrounding cast, in the same conference, then it is hard to rule the Gophers out.

Chances: Don’t count Minnesota out. There are a lot of elements that could be enticing and a clear role to fill.

Audi Crooks – There are going to be a ton of programs after Audi for her dominance in the post and post-scoring. Her game would absolutely free up the shooters for Minnesota, and she could be a great asset in itself. A post that has averaged 19.2, 23.4, and 25.8 points per game is an asset no matter how you look at it. I know the argument from many is that her defense was less than sub-par, but defense is effort and coaching, and I am more than willing to bet that her next coach will have the defense looking closer to average than what was displayed at ISU. I mean, there is a reason that 10 Iowa State players all entered the portal, and I would tend to look at coaching.

Chances: Probably a long shot. That said, Audi did consider Minnesota strongly as a prep. Minnesota’s showing at the tournament, both in results and fan support, could be a positive factor.

Which player do you want Minnesota to land most?

Your New Go-To For Gophers Women’s Basketball!

What’s up, Gophers Women’s Basketball Fans! I’m excited to create a new home for you to keep up with your Minnesota Gophers Women’s Basketball team. A few quick housekeeping things to know here when it comes to my style of coverage:

This will feel more like a blog with insights, opinions, and stories. I am not attempting to be a prim and proper journalist because that’s not who I am, or what I do. I am hoping to bring you content with a weekly cadence. This is not my day job, so I won’t always be able to drop everything to give you the immediate details. If you want things in “breaking news” fashion, you will have to follow @GophersKaneRob over on X for that info. That said, here I will bring you thoughts, analysis, and occasionally stories around Women’s Basketball from the players, the coaches, and the program. I am never here to slander a player or coach. There will be critiques. There will be praise. Yet at the end of the day, I am here to give a viewpoint from the media, trying to share a lens of less bias with a slight fan point of view.

For more on Minnesota Women’s Gophers Basketball, I will keep you updated on X over any and all updates for the transfer portal 2026. As this roster starts to take shape, we will continue to discuss how this program can continue to grow and what roles the new faces could serve for this team, both now and in the future. For weekly Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball analysis, transfer portal updates, and insider perspective, bookmark this page and follow along throughout the 2026 offseason.

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