Minnesota guard Chansey Willis Jr becomes latest Gopher to enter transfer portal

Minnesota guard Chansey Willis Jr. is leaving the Golden Gophers program after just one year and seven games played.

The Detroit, Michigan native transferred into the program last offseason from Western Michigan, where he led the MAC in scoring with 16.8 points per game. He also led the conference in assists with 5.8. Willis Jr., however, played in just seven games for Minnesota this season, not appearing after a 72-68 loss to Stanford due to a foot injury.

In his seven games, Willis Jr. averaged 6.3 points, 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game.

He is the second guard this offseason to enter the transfer protal from the Gophers, joining Chance Stephens. The Gophers also saw a trio of forwards enter the portal in Nehemiah Turner, B.J. Omot, and Robert Vaihola.

The Golden Gophers are pursuing multiple guards in the transfer portal, including North Carolina guard Kyan Evans, who’s currently on a visit to Minnesota, and Texas Tech transfer Nolan Groves, who’s expected to be on campus later this week.

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