Minnesota hockey picks up key commitment from in-state prospect Freddie Schneider

On Thursday, the Minnesota men’s hockey program landed a key commitment from in-state prospect Freddie Schneider, a native of Edina and a member of the US National Team Development Program. Schneider is part of the 2028 recruiting class.

The 2009-born forward is listed at 5-foot-11 and 163 pounds. In 27 games for the USNTDP Juniors in the USHL, he recorded two goals and nine assists in 27 games this past season. He also had 10 goals and 14 assists in 43 games as part of the U.S. National U17 Team.

Schneider joins a 2028 recruiting class for Minnesota that includes RW Luca Jarvis and defensemen Ben Geiger and Broden McArthur.

Jarvis, a member of the Tri-City Storm this past season, had 21 points in 56 games and will play for the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL in the 2026-27 season.

Geiger, a fellow US developmental talent, had one goal and four assists in 39 USHL games this season. He also had 12 points in 56 games for the U.S. National U17 Team.

Broden McArthur also played for the USNTDP Juniors this past season with nine goals in 37 games. He’ll spend the 2026-27 season with the Erie Otters of the OHL.

Minnesota also has a five-man class in the 2027 recruiting cycle headlined by forward Wyatt Cullen, who’s expected to hear his name called on Friday night in the first round of the NHL Draft.

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