Minnesota Hockey: Slew of Gophers enter transfer portal on day one

A new coaching staff in the Twin Cities means roster changes will be abundant for the Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s hockey team.

On Monday, the transfer portal officially opened for college hockey, and the Golden Gophers have already had seven entrants.

Rising senior goaltender Nathan Airey, a native of Cochrane, Alberta, is in the portal after three seasons with the program. This season, he played in 13 games, allowing 38 goals, a career worst 3.39 GAA, and a .888 save percentage. He was 3-7-1 in his 11 starts.

Also in the portal are forwards Jimmy Clark, August Faloon, and Erik Phalsson.

Clark was the most productive of the three forwards with 16 points in 36 games played, with four goals and 12 assists. Faloon recorded one point in 20 games, and Pahlsson had 14 points on five goals and nine assists in 32 games played.

Additionally, defensemen Leo Gruba, Finn McLaughlin, and Max Rud have all entered the transfer portal for the Gophers.

Gruba was a -8 for the Gophers in 33 games with two goals and five assists. McLaughlin finished with a -13, recording one assist in 32 games, and Rud finished with a plus-minus of zero, with one goal and an assist in 23 games.

Keeping an eye on St. Cloud State

Notably, three St. Cloud State players have entered the transfer portal: forward Austin Burnevik, goalie James Gray, a graduate transfer, and defenseman Tanner Hendricks.

Burnevik, a sixth-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2024 NHL Draft, is among the best scorers in the portal with 20 goals and 18 assists in 36 games this season.

Hendricks, a 2024 fourth-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets, had six points in 14 games this season, while goalie James Gray saw 34 minutes of ice time this season, posting an 84.6% save percentage and a 3.53 goals against average.

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