Minnesota hosting fomer target, Michigan commit on official visit

The Minnesota Golden Gophers earlier this offseason looked to be in a strong position to land Centennial (Las Vegas, Nevada) safety Maxwell Miles. However, an offer from Michigan quickly changed Miles’ recruitment, and within days of the offer, Miles chose to commit to the Wolverines.

But the Gophers’ pursuit didn’t stop there.

Since his commitment to the Wolverines, Minnesota safeties coach Danny Collins has maintained contact with Miles. Those efforts have resulted in the Gophers at least getting a second chance.

On Friday, Miles posted on Instagram a photo of himself in the Twin Cities for an official visit. One that was not announced publicly previously, as the Gophers and Miles looked to keep the plans on the down low.

Michigan S commit Maxwell Miles appears to be making an official visit to Minnesota this weekend. 👀



👤: https://t.co/YgxAAYosDY pic.twitter.com/LVo4ZgElrR — DylanCallaghanCroley (@DylanCCOn3) May 29, 2026

Miles is ranked by the Rivals Industry Rankings as a high three-star prospect, including being the No. 619 player nationally, the No. 62 safety, and a top-five player in the state of Nevada. Miles is one of two Centennial prospects on campus this weekend. Joining him is Centennial wide receiver prospect Jayden Thomas.

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